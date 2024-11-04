Foundation invites Chinese students for local exchanges





Former President Ma Ying-jeous () Foundation has invited 40 Chinese students to meet with their counterparts from Taiwanese universities during a nine-day visit to Taiwan. At a press conference in Taipei yesterday, Hsiao Hsu-tsen, CEO of the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation, said that the visiting students from China's Peking University, Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Sun Yat-sen University, Zhejiang University, Fujian Normal University and Beijing Sports The university was scheduled to arrive in Taiwan on November 27. The 40 Chinese students on the invitation list include two-time Olympic table tennis champion Ma Long () of Beijing Sport University, and Tokyo 2020 Olympic shooting medalist Yang Qian () of Tsinghua University, Hsiao said. Photo: EPA-EFE The Chinese students would meet their counterparts from National Taiwan University, National Tsing Hua University, National Chengchi University, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Chinese Culture University and Chang Gung University in Taiwan, he said, adding adding that for the first time ever: the Chinese group would visit the Municipal Zhong Shan Girls High School in Taipei. At a time when tensions in the Taiwan Strait are escalating, more exchanges and interactions between young people from Taiwan and China are needed to help build a better understanding of each other and convey messages of peace across the Strait, said he. The visit is in line with President William Lais's hopes for healthy and orderly exchanges between Taiwan and China, he said Citing a visit last year by Chinese students, who were also invited by the foundation, Hsiao said the visit received wide recognition from high-ranking officials of the government of former President Tsai Ing-wens (). The foundation will submit an application to the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) and the Ministry of Education for the visit and urge the authorities to approve the visit as soon as possible. Hsiao added that when he met with MAC Minister Chiu Chui-cheng () and Vice Minister of Education Yeh Ping-cheng () in July and mentioned the foundation's plan to invite Chinese students to attend this year visit the country, the two officials recognized the need for such an exchange.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/taiwan/archives/2024/11/05/2003826408 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos