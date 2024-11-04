



Veteran India wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha announced his retirement from cricket on Sunday, ending a journey of over 15 years. Saha, 40, took to social media and said that the ongoing Ranji Trophy season will be his last. The Bangladesh stump has played 40 Tests and nine ODIs since making his international debut in 2010.

“After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I am honored to represent Bengal one last time and play alone in the Ranji Trophy before I retire. Let's make it a season to remember .” Saha said in a social media post. — Wriddhipops (@Wriddhipops) Before being dropped from the central contract list last year, Saha was a long-time part of India's red-ball squad after making her debut against South Africa on February 6, 2010. A look at Wriddhi's career Starting with the Bengal Ranji Trophy team after coming in for Deep Dasgupta, Saha's career started with a century on debut in 2007. His breakthrough in the Indian Premier League (IPL) came when Kolkata Knight Riders signed him for the first season, marking he demonstrated his skills. both behind the stumps and with the bat.

In Test cricket, he played 40 matches, scoring 1,353 runs at an average of 29.41 and a highest score of 117, including three centuries. His limited ODI appearances, consisting of 9 matches, yielded 41 runs at an average of 13.67. In the IPL, Saha played in 170 matches, with 2,934 runs at an average of 24.25 and a remarkable strike rate of 127.57.

In 2014, Saha's career reached a pivotal moment with King's His domestic performances and strong IPL showings kept him in the limelight, including as a regular backup to MS Dhoni. Following Dhoni's Test retirement, Saha earned his place as India's premier Test wicketkeeper, praised for his agility and resilience in challenging conditions. After stints with several franchises including Sunrisers Hyderabad, Saha demonstrated his consistent talent, highlighted by his partnerships and valuable contributions, both as an opener and as an anchor of the middle order. His legacy is marked by his acrobatic skills and reliable hitting ability under pressure, exemplifying a career defined by hard work, adaptability and quiet determination.



