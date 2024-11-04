Women's ice hockey falls to Brown in home opener

In its home opener at Thompson Arena on Nov. 1, Dartmouth women's hockey fell to No. 15 Brown University in a tight 2-1 game. The Big Green was left 0-6 after a second loss the next day at Yale University and a tough stretch of previous road losses to No. 12 Penn State and ECAC opponents Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Union College. According to Dartmouth Sports, six hundred and eighty fans were in the stands at Thompson Arena to watch the game against Brown.

The game started with a roar as forward and team captain Lauren Messier 25 claimed the puck during the faceoff against Browns forward Jade Igina.

Dartmouth's offense didn't get going until five minutes into the second period, breaking through Brown's defense on a power play with a goal from forward Meredith Jensen (26). Forward Hamilton Doster (27) converted the rebound into a 1-0 lead.

[The goal] was definitely a good team effort, Doster said. We had worked a lot on that piece in practice. Our power play did a really good job throwing the puck and crashing bodies there.

The success of the power play, according to head coach Maura Crowell, was a testament to the team's practice efforts and strategy.

Scoring on the power play is always fun, Crowell said. And for me [it was all about] just seeing some brave plays and owning the puck more.

The Bears responded moments later on a power play of their own, which ended in a goal by forward Ava Decoste. The game remained closely contested, with Dartmouth holding Brown at 1-1 for much of the second period. The lengthy tie wasn't a great feeling, Messier said.

You want to get up, she said.

Brown followed in the third period, defeating the Big Green by a final score of 2-1, despite the best efforts of Dartmouth's offensive lineup.

You work to climb out of those situations, and we couldn't do that today, Messier said. But the good news is that there is a lot to build on.

The Dartmouth team remains optimistic despite the difficult start to the season.

“I think we have a lot of fight in us and a lot of pride in the program,” Crowell said. You can get bogged down in what our record is, but if you look at the product on the ice from game to game, they are clearly playing a better team game and their level of competition is high.

Like her coach, Messier emphasized her pride in the team's progress, even if the outcome was less than what the team had hoped for.

We saw a lot of things coming together that we had been working on during the weekend training, she said. I think we all just need to expect a little more from ourselves and give 110% to get the outcome we want.

Messier also praised freshman goalkeeper Michaela Hesov 28 for her role as a defensive anchor in the net.

Our goalkeeper Michaela has stood on her head for us all season, Messier said. She is amazing, calm, cool and collected. She knows what to do in a high-pressure situation.

In the Big Greens' 2-1 loss to Yale on Saturday night, Hesov made another 36 saves, bringing her weekend and season totals to 61 and 188, respectively.

Looking back on the weekend, Doster said the team played a lot of close games.

We know exactly what it feels like to lose, so we can use that kind of motivation for that [the future]she said.