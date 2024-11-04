Sports
Why isn't India using HotSpot technology in cricket? | Cricket news
During India's defeat to New Zealand in the third Test at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, Rishabh Pants' dismissal had become a talking point. With the match in the balance, Pant was ruled out as caught on the bat-pad, with the Decision Review System (DRS) overriding the Not Out call from the on-field umpires. The decision to send him off by the third referee became a talking point as no conclusive evidence was available to overturn the call on the field.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYMD43JnAuw
While the snickometer noted a spike when the ball was close to the bat, many claimed it was due to the bat hitting the pad. While the third umpire was reviewing the footage, Pant even had an argument with the on-field umpires who were pointing at his path. But he was eventually forced back for 64 and that ended India's hopes as they fell just 25 runs short.
Many pointed out that the absence of the Hotspot technology as part of DRS would have helped in detecting whether the ball came into contact with the bat. And at JioCinema, former Indian captain and coach Anil Kumble stated that the HotSpot “is not in use in India because it is a military technology.”
What is HotSpot?
It was developed by French scientist Nicholas Bion and was intended to help armed forces in combat situations. The thermal imaging technology helped them detect tanks and jets. In dark conditions and when the field is engulfed by thick smoke, the technology allowed forces to detect movements.
Access to cricket
Australia's Channel Nine, a pioneer in bringing new technologies to the world of cricket, introduced Hotspot to cricket during the 2006-2007 Ashes. Using the infrared camera, it helped determine which part of the batsman's body or bat made contact with the ball, with HotSpot alerting to the specifics of which two objects were causing friction upon impact. It was introduced to enrich the viewing experience, but eventually found a place in DRS for matches Down Under. Over time, HotSpot was even used for matches in South Africa, England and the UAE (where Pakistan played).
How does it work?
Two thermal imaging cameras are placed at either end behind the bowler. The cameras help capture the heat signatures that the ball generates when it comes into contact with a batsman's body, bat or pad. The negative image will then emphasize the contact point. Thus, a HotSpot would have determined whether the edge came off the bat or whether the snicko spiked when the bat collided with the pad.
How accurate is it?
Like all technologies in cricket, even Hotspot has generated its fair share of controversies. During India's tour of England in 2011, former England captain Michael Vaughan started tweeting up a storm. Did Vaseline on the outside edge save the day for (VVS) Laxman? Even the tool's inventor, Warren Brennan, expressed concern that coatings on bats could harm HotSpot's efficiency.
Is it used worldwide?
No. While Kumble said military technology could be a reason why it is not being used in India, those in the broadcasting industry and at the BCCI say Hotspot's operating costs are expensive. Furthermore, a broadcaster told The Indian Express that HotSpot is not 100 percent accurate and its use is very limited because the snicko meter pushes the edges. And add to that the fact that there are only four to five HotSpot kits available and they are expensive to use (it costs about $10,000 per day), a reason why most broadcasters around the world don't use them. Sky Sports and SuperSports have also stopped using the technology.”
Interestingly, even the International Cricket Council has never included HotSpot as part of their DRS technology in their events.
