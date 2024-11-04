2024 Field Hockey Season Awards, All ACC Teams Announced





CHARLOTTE, NC (theACC.com) After a highly competitive and exciting regular season, the Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled its 2024 hockey season and All-ACC team honors on Monday. The honorees were chosen through a vote among the league's nine head coaches. North Carolina junior forward Ryleigh Heck was named ACC Offensive Player of the Year, while Virginia senior defenseman Jans Croon was selected as ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Boston College sophomore Charley Kramer won ACC Goalkeeper of the Year honors, while California's Liz Klompmaker earned ACC Freshman of the Year laurels. North Carolina's Erin Matson was selected as ACC Coach of the Year. Heck, the reigning NFHCA Division I National Player of the Year, earned ACC Offensive Player of the Year honors after scoring 12 goals and recording 15 assists during the regular season. Heck ranked second in the ACC with 39 points, an average of 2.60 points per game for the Tar Heels. Entering the 2024 ACC Field Hockey Championship, Heck's 1.00 assists per game is tied for the best in the country. Croon helped Virginia to a 6-2 league record and a 13-3 record overall. The San Diego, California native anchored the Cavaliers' back line all season as the team allowed just 1.43 goals per game. A threat at both ends of the pitch, Croon added a career-high four goals and two assists during her senior campaign. In her first season of collegiate action, Kramer posted an 11–5 record inside the cage and helped Boston College earn the third seed in the 2024 ACC Field Hockey Championship. Kramer had five shutouts for the Eagles and recorded 56 saves throughout the season. The Severna Park, Maryland native stopped 74.7 percent of shots during the regular season, with 3.47 saves per game. Klompmaker is the first Cal student-athlete to win an annual award in the ACC. Klompmaker, born in Groningen, scored 15 goals and recorded 31 points during the season, including five game-winning goals. As a freshman, her 0.94 goals per game ranks second in the ACC. Matson led North Carolina to an undefeated regular season and the ACC regular season championship. It is Matson's first ACC Coach of the Year award after guiding her team to an NCAA championship in her debut season last year. The top-seeded Tar Heels enter the 2024 ACC Field Hockey Championship and are ranked No. 2 nationally in the Penn Monto/NFHCA Coaches Poll. All nine ACC teams had at least one All-ACC honor. North Carolina led all schools with five players on the All-ACC Team, including three on the first team. Boston College and Duke each had five honors and were tied for the second-most All-ACC selections. The 2024 ACC Field Hockey Championship will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at Wake Forest University's Kentner Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Seven-time reigning conference champion North Carolina is the No. 1 seed and will meet ACC newcomer Cal, the No. 8 seed, in Tuesday's 10 a.m. ET quarterfinal game. The winner of the Tar Heels and Golden Bears game will meet the winner of No. 4 Virginia and No. 5 Syracuse, who meet in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at 12:30 PM ET. Wednesday's semifinal will be played at 1:00 PM ET. In the second set of quarterfinals on Tuesday, No. 2 Duke will play No. 7 Wake Forest at 3:30 PM ET. Tuesday's nightcap will feature No. 3 Boston College and No. 6 Stanford. The winners of each quarterfinal will meet in Wednesday's second semifinal, starting at 3:30 PM ET. The championship game will be played Friday at noon ET. ACC Network will show all the tournament action live with Leah Secondo and Suzanne Bush present. Offensive Player of the Year Ryleigh Heck, F, Jr., North Carolina

Defensive Player of the Year Jans Croon, D, Sr., Virginia

Goalkeeper of the Year Charley Kramer, G.K., So., Boston College

Freshman of the year Liz Klompmaker, F, Fr., Cal

Coach of the Year Erin Matson, North Carolina First-team All-ACC Charley Kramer, G.K., So., Boston College

Yani Zhong, M, Gr., Boston College

Liz Klompmaker, F, Fr., Cal

Charlie van Oirschot, F, Gr., Duke

Alaina McVeigh, F, Jr., Duke

Ryleigh Heck, F, Jr., North Carolina

Charly Bruder, F, So., North Carolina

Sietske Bruning, M/B, Jr., North Carolina

Bo van Kempen, D, Gr., Syracuse

Suze Leemans, M, Gr., Virginia

Jans Croon, D, Sr., Virginia Second-team All-ACC Peyton Hale, B, Gr., Boston College

Eva Kluskens, M, Jr., Boston College

Canisha van Duyn, M, Gr., Cal

Kira Curland, M, Sr., Duke

Frederique Wollaert, GK, Gr., Hertog

Aimee Plumb, M, Gr., Louisville

Katie Dixon, M, Gr., North Carolina

Kelly Smith, B, Sr., North Carolina

Dear Sambeth, D/MF, R-Jr., Stanford

Willemijn Boogert, M, Sr., Syracuse

Meghen Hengerer, M, Gr., Virginia

Mia Schoenbeck, B, So., Wake Forest 12 players on the second team due to a tie in the voting

