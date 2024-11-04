Recovery on track – Cricket Ireland

DUBLIN – Former Ireland captain Laura Delany is back to full fitness for the tour of Bangladesh later this month.

Delany suffered an ankle injury during the T20I series against Sri Lanka in August, forcing her to miss the rest of the home summer matches against Sri Lanka and England.

Speaking about her rehabilitation from that ankle injury at the High Performance Center in Abbotstown: Delay said:

It's going very well. I hope to be able to bowl a full run-up again soon and that I will be cleared to return to full training and hopefully play very soon.

Head coach Ed Joyce spoke about Delany's value to the team:

It is excellent news that Laura is fully fit again. She is one of our best and most experienced players. Her ability to bat and bowl in the top six at different stages of the game helps balance our team nicely in both formats. She is also one of the few players in our group who has previously played in Bangladesh and that experience will be invaluable to this very young team.

We have to take into account that Laura is returning from a serious injury and has therefore not had any playing time for several months. There is a key tour to India in January, as well as World Cup qualifiers on March 25. We need to give her the best chance to be fit and available to play in that, so we will be keeping a close eye on her load over the coming months. with this in mind.

Delany, who recently ended her tenure as captain, was just 23 years old when she took over as Ireland captain. She led the senior team through a period of unprecedented change, not only for the women's game in Ireland, but also around the world. As Ireland's longest-serving captain, she has overseen the evolution of the game in Ireland and an almost complete change of personnel in the dressing room. Of the players who played the first match she captained against South Africa in 2016, only Delany and Gaby Lewis, her successor, remain.

She said of her captaincy:

The first thing that stood out was beating South Africa at home in my first series as captain. We beat Sri Lanka, away wins against Zimbabwe and Pakistan stand out, and the opportunity to lead Ireland in two T20 World Cups in the West Indies and South Africa was truly special.

Delany's time at the helm will also be remembered for the challenges the team had to overcome, including the Covid-19 pandemic:

I feel like Covid feels like such a distant memory. I don't look back and think it was an incredibly difficult time as a leader. It was a different experience, and we had to find ways to deal with that and I know personally I leaned a lot on Anne-Marie Kennedy, who was our sports psychologist at the time.

I remember fitness sessions, video footage sessions, sports psychology sessions via zoom, but I suppose it was when we started playing games again that was probably the hardest part. There were a lot of Covid tests before we got on a flight or before we went to camp, and then we hoped that they were all negative in the whole camp. Our downtime looked very different and we were very limited in what we could do. It definitely felt very claustrophobic at times, but I think we made the best of the situation.

But perhaps the most important part of Delany's tenure was seeing the seniors go from completely amateur to almost completely professional. Navigating the evolution from an amateur team with only six players on part-time contracts to a team with twelve full-time players and as many more on training and permanent contracts was no easy task:

It's crazy to look back and think where the team was when I first took on the captaincy. We had players who were working full time, at school or university and we would meet very early in the morning, whether it was 6 or 7 o'clock, to go out and do our gym sessions. You would then spend your day and then come back to North County in the evening for a skills session, and this is pretty much what our weekdays looked like when we were building up for a series or a tournament.

We were all there because we wanted to be there, we wanted to play for Ireland and we wanted to be the best we could, and I believe those players paved the way for where the team is now and the support we have. . That greater support looks like I have a full-time video analyst, Jay Shelat, and he's someone I've spent a lot of time working with as a captain. But to see every player in the squad has a contract, whether full-time, part-time or summer, is great. I think there is definitely work to be done when it comes to equality with the men, but the ICA (Irish Cricketers Association) is working incredibly hard, and I have no doubt that we will get there in time.

Leading Ireland is not something you can do alone; it requires a lot of support from family, friends, coaches and staff, and Delany is extremely grateful for the people she has had the opportunity to play and work with along the way.

As I have said, I have thoroughly enjoyed leading the team and it is sad – it is almost like the end of a chapter and there are many people I would like to thank: those in Cricket Ireland who gave me the role entrusted over the past eight years; all my coaches and support staff I have worked with during my tenure; my teammates, past and present.

I have been so fortunate to have been able to lead people who are super hardworking, dedicated and just plain good people, and I really appreciate their support and respect. I would like to thank the senior members of the team who were there when I first took on the captaincy for their guidance and support. To my club Leinster, to my family, to my friends, they have always had my back. I am incredibly grateful for the support I have had over the years, and I sincerely thank them for that.

