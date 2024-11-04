Week 10 Footballers of the week

CHARLOTTE, NC (theACC.com) The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in Week 10 of the 2024 college football season. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week's guests of honor:

QUARTERBACK Cam Ward, Miami, QB, West Columbia, Texas

Ward threw for 400 yards and matched his season high with five touchdowns, leading nationally ranked Miami to a 53-31 victory over Duke last Saturday. Ward helped the Hurricanes record 527 yards of offense and score more than 50 points for the fifth game this year. In the final 22:16 of the game, Miami defeated Duke 36-3 as the Hurricanes earned their third double-digit comeback win of the season. Wards' 29 passing touchdowns this season are tied for the most in a single season in Miami, tied with Steve Walsh (1988). Ward (17,022), a fifth-year senior, moved past Landry Fields (16,646) into fifth place on the NCAA's all-time and all-division passing yards list. This marks Ward's sixth ACC Player of the Week honor this season.

RUNNING BACK Omarion Hampton, North Carolina, RB, Clayton, North Carolina

Hampton led the Tar Heels to their second straight victory on Saturday with career highs of 265 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns. He finished the game with 172 rushing yards and four rushing scores and added three receptions for 93 yards and another score through the air. Hampton surpassed 3,000 career rushing yards in the win over Florida State and his five touchdowns were the most by a Tar Heel since 1981. It marked his seventh straight 100-yard rushing game, which officially tied the UNC all-time record.

RECEIVER Xavier Restrepo, Miami, WR, Coconut Creek, Florida

Restrepo had eight catches for 146 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in Miami's 53-31 win over Duke Saturday. Capped with a rush of 66 yards, Restrepo (2,573) became the Hurricanes' all-time leader, passing Santana Moss (2,547). In the win, he also tied Mike Harley (182) for most career pass receptions in program history. The fifth-year wideout is the first Miami player to reach at least 850 receiving yards in multiple seasons. Restrepo helped the Hurricanes total 527 yards of offense and registered more than 50 points for the fifth time this season.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN Monroe Mills, Louisville, OT, Columbia, Missouri

Monroe played every second in Louisville's road win at Clemson with a seriously injured knee. Despite the injury, he posted a 91 percent rating and recorded five knockdown blocks as the Cardinals rushed for 210 yards and averaged 7.8 yards per carry. Monroe and the offensive line unit held their second consecutive opponent without a sack through a game, marking the fourth time this season the Cards did not allow a sack for the game. Louisville has won eight straight games since 2021 when not allowing a sack.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN Beau Atkinson, North Carolina, DL, Raleigh, North Carolina

Atkinson led the North Carolina defense, which held Florida State to just 201 yards in the game, to a double-digit road win on Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida. Atkinson recorded career highs of 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles-for-loss and matched a career-high with five total tackles. His 3.5 sacks were the second-most in a game by a Tar Heel and he has now had multiple sacks in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

LINEBACKER Marlowe Wax, Syracuse, LB, Baltimore, Maryland

In his second game after missing six weeks due to injury, Wax led two crucial runs that allowed Syracuse to overcome an 18-point second-half deficit in a home win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. With less than a minute to play in the third quarter, he recovered a fumble that allowed the Orange offense to take its first lead of the game on the ensuing drive. He then forced a fumble in overtime, ending the game in Syracuse's 38-31 overtime victory. Wax also had 1.5 sacks and nine total tackles, in addition to his forced fumble and recovery in the win.

DEFENSIVE BACK Quincy Riley, Louisville, CB, Columbia, South Carolina

Riley recorded seven tackles, 2.0 tackles-for-loss and one pass breakup in Louisville's 33-21 road win at Clemson on Saturday night. Louisville had nine pass breakups, the most since breaking up 12 passes in a 48-16 win against Florida State in 2020. The win was the Cardinals' first-ever win over Clemson.

SPECIALIST Brock Travelstead, Louisville, K, Acworth, Georgia

Travel set the school record for most field goals made in a game with four and set a second school record for most field goals made in a quarter with three in the Cardinals' road win at Clemson. Travelstead made good on tries from 21, 42, 40 and 49 yards in the 33-21 win. Travelstead is the only Louisville kicker to make four field goals three times in his career and the only one to make three field goals in a quarter twice in his career.

ROOKIE Isaac Brown, Louisville, RB, Homestead, Fla

Brown was named ACC Rookie of the Week for the second week in a row and the third time this season when he led all Louisville rushers with 20 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals road win at Clemson on Saturday. His rushing score increased his season total to a season-high eight touchdowns, while the 151 yards marked his fourth 100 yards rushing game of the season. No other true freshman in Louisville has had more than two. Brown's rushing total of 151 yards is the second-highest by a true freshman running back for the Cards, trailing only Maurice Turner's 160-yard game against Cincinnati in the 2022 Fenway Bowl. Brown has 800 yards rushing this season, the second-highest total by a true freshman in program history. He follows Lamar Jackson, who had 960 yards in 2015.