John Sadler announced as Men's Batting Coach





Yorkshire County Cricket Club is pleased to announce the appointment of John Sadler as batting coach for the men's team. Sadler, a Yorkshire Academy product who enjoyed a successful playing career with Leicestershire, will join the Club in the coming weeks as preparations for the 2025 season begin. With a wealth of coaching experience, including most recently as Head Coach at Northamptonshire CCC, the 42-year-old will work with the Club's talented group of hitters with the challenge of Division One Championship cricket on the horizon. An elegant left-handed batsman himself, Sadler made more than 5,000 runs in a playing career that spanned eleven years before moving into coaching after retirement. Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire CCC General Manager of Cricket, said: We are delighted to have secured John's services as our men's batting coach and it's great to welcome him back to the club. Following a highly competitive recruitment process, John emerged as the best candidate for the role and we are confident he can help develop our batting group across all formats of the game. John's experiences, having enjoyed a successful playing career before moving into coaching, will be of great value to us. We have seen in 2024 that we have a very strong group of players and with new men's head coach Anthony McGrath also starting this week, we are in great shape to take the team further in 2025. Sadler said: It is a huge honor to return to Yorkshire as batting coach and I can't wait to get started. "Having come through the Yorkshire Pathways and started my playing career with the White Rose, I know how important cricket is in the county and am excited about the great opportunities ahead. "It is clear that the Club has a very talented group of hitters, both at first team and all levels, and I look forward to playing my part in developing the group to be competitive in all formats. "From what I have seen, we have a good mix of experience and promising young players who have the potential to compete in the First Division of the Championship and for white ball trophies. "I look forward to playing my role as our preparations for 2025 begin in the coming weeks."

