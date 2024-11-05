Colorado High School Football Playoff Rounds: Fort Collins Area Teams

The Colorado high school football playoffs have been set, with the regular season completed in every classification except 3A.

One team from Fort Collins Area 5A will host a first-round match, while another will hit the road.

In Class 2A, Wellington surprisingly won't host a first-round playoff game and falls several spots despite a win in the regular season finale.

Here's a look at the Fort Collins area teams' games in the postseason, plus where local 3A teams line up and the opening round games for other Northern Colorado teams:

(Note: Exact start times have yet to be announced.)

Fossil Ridge (No. 15 seed, Class 5A)

Game first round: vs. No. 18 Mullen (4-6)

Winner gets: No. 2 Bergzicht (10-0)

The SabreCats (6-4, 4-1 league) finished the season strong with five wins in their last six games behind a steady but explosive offense.

That gave them a home playoff game in the 24-team bracket (top 8 gets byes, Nos. 9-16 host first-round action) against No. 18 Mullen.

The Mustangs have won four of five since an 0-5 start, scoring 33 points per game during that stretch.

Fort Collins (No. 19, Class 5A)

Game first round: at No. 14 Arvada West (6-4)

Winner gets: No. 3 Ralston Valley (9-1)

The Lambkins (6-4, 3-2 league) return to the playoffs after a two-year absence and hit the road to take on Arvada West.

Although the Wildcats dropped four games, all of them ranked in the top 10 among Class 5A teams, including three by 10 points or fewer.

The Lambkins are 0-4 against 5A playoff teams this season, so they will need to reverse that trend to advance.

Wellington (No. 9, Class 2A)

Game first round: at Delta 8 (7-2)

Winner gets: No. 1 Strasburg or No. 16 Denver West

The Eagles have surprisingly dropped three spots in the seeding index despite winning their final regular-season game against Valley, meaning they won't host in the opening round.

The 2A bracket consists of 16 teams, with the higher seeds hosting until the state championship game in Pueblo.

Wellington (7-2, 4-1 league) is playing like a title contender, winning four straight games and five of six despite missing star quarterback Tanner Gray for more than three games of that stretch.

He's now back, joining forces with Cash Altschwager and Cyle Kisner in a potent Eagles backfield.

Other Northern Colorado football teams in the playoffs

There are still a number of NoCo teams in the Colorado high school playoffs. Here are their seeds and opponents:

CLASS 5A

No. 7 Fairview (bye): vs. winner of No. 10 Chatfield No. 23 Rock Canyon

No. 9 Erie: vs. No. 24 Overland

CLASS 4A

No. 15 Frederick: Hosts No. 18 Northfield

No. 17 Loveland: at No. 16 Doherty

No. 24 Longmont: at No. 9 Grand Junction

CLASS 2A

No. 6 Berthoud: Hosts No. 11 Montezuma-Cortez

No. 13 Eaton: at No. 4 Elizabeth

CLASS 1A

No. 8 Highland: Hosts No. 9 Flatirons Academy

No. 14 Platte Valley: at No. 3 Limon

What about Class 3A?

The 3A regular season is not over yet and will last another week, as it only has a group of 16 teams (like 2A and below), while teams still play a total of 10 games (like 4A and 5A).

The ranking includes top local contenders such as Windsor, Thompson Valley and more. Here are their placement index ratings heading into finals week:

Thompson Valley (1)

Mead (3)

Windsor (5)

Roosevelt (8)

Severance compensation (12)

Mountain view (16, would be the last team from November 3)

Holy Family (20)

Timnath (23)

Colorado football playoff formats, dates

Classes 5A and 4A have 24-team fields, with the top eight teams receiving first-round byes and Nos. 9-16 hosting first-round games. Higher seeds host the semi-finals.

Classes 3A and below have a 16-team bracket, and the better seeds in each game advance to the semifinals.

Here is the Colorado high school football state championship schedule:

November 7-9: First round of play-offs (except 3A)

First round of play-offs (except 3A) November 14-16: Second Round of Playoffs (First Round for 3A)

Second Round of Playoffs (First Round for 3A) November 21-23: 5A/4A/3A quarterfinals, 2A/1A/8-man/6-man semifinals

5A/4A/3A quarterfinals, 2A/1A/8-man/6-man semifinals November 29-30:5A/4A/3A semifinals; 2A/1A/8-man/6-man finals

Colorado high school football 2024 state championship schedule:

Saturday November 30: 1A/2A State Football Championships (CSU Pueblo's ThunderBowl)

1A/2A State Football Championships (CSU Pueblo's ThunderBowl) Saturday December 7:3A/4A/5A State Football Championships (CSU's Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins)

Chris Abshire covers high school and community sports for the Coloradoan.