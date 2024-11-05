Men's tennis ends LSU Invitational – LSU





BATON ROUGE, La. The LSU Men's Tennis Team concluded the first-ever LSU Invitational under head coach Danny Bryan on Sunday, November 3 after three days of competition. LSU Invite

The invitational consisted of individual singles and doubles matches and the matches started on Friday, November 1. LSU was joined by Tulane, Tennessee, San Diego, TCU and Columbia. The winner of the event was Michael Zheng of Columbia. Tiger facts

LSU had six members of the team participate in the invitational. Julien Penzlin, Aleksi Lofman, Rudy Ceccon, Brock Anderson, Alessio Vasquez and Andrej Loncarevic all saw action this weekend. Singles Senior Julien Penzlin had a strong start to the weekend, defeating San Diego's Iiro Vasa, ranked No. 52 by the ITA, in two quick sets by a score of 6-3. On the second day, Penzlin scored another victory against Columbia's Sachin Palta in three sets. He defeated Palta with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. He defeated Palta with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Alessio Vasquez also added another victory to his autumn record after beating Neo Neidner 6-1, 7-5 on the first day of the invitational. Vasquez faced Columbia's Hugo Hashimoto and lost by a score of 6-4, 6-4. Brock Anderson secured a victory against Blake Kasady of San Diego on the first day, winning with a score of 6-2, 7-6(4). On the second day of play, Anderson fell to Columbia's Jayden Templeman by a score of 6-1, 6-1. Despite the loss, Anderson secured a win against Tulane's Steven Rice on the final day of play with a score of 6-3, 6-2. Another Tigers victory was secured by Aleksi Lofman after defeating TCU's Duncan Chan by a score of 7-6 (6), 6-3. Lofman earned another win on the second day against No. 74 Nicholas Kotzen of Columbia in three sets with a final score of 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3). Lofman fell to Columbia's Michael Zheng on the final day by a score of 6-1, 7-6(5). In three sets, Rudy Ceccon battled it out to defeat Tulane's Luka Petrovic with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3). Ceccon defeated Columbia's Thanaphat Boosarawongse on the second day by a score of 7-6(5), 7-5. On the final day, Ceccon fell 6-4, 7-5 to Alejandro Moreno of Tennessee. The last Tiger in action was freshman Andrej Loncarevic. Loncarevic was the sixth Tiger to claim a victory on the first day after facing San Diego's Nikhil Niranjan in three sets. Loncarevic won 6-3, 4-6, 6-1. Loncarevic lost to Columbia's Jordan Chang on the second day with a score of 6-1, 7-6(3). Double

The number 20 duo of Aleksi Lofman and Julien Penzlin teamed up again this weekend. On the first day, they faced Lui Maxted and Duncan Chan of TCU and won by a score of 7-6 (4). Another victory came from the duo in purple and gold on the second day after defeating Max Westphal and Thanaphat Boosarawongse of Columbia by a quick score of 6-1. Brock Anderson and Andrej Loncarevic faced San Diego's Stian Klaassen and Blake Kasady, falling 6-3 on the first day. Rudy Ceccon and Alessio Vasquez played together against Neo Niedner and Nikhil Niranjan. The duo from San Diego won 6-1. On the second day of play, Anderson and Vasquez teamed up against Columbia's Templeman and Kotzen, falling by a score of 6-1. Anderson and Vasquez were back on the court together on the third day against Moreno and Newton of Tennessee, where they lost 6-3. With the change in doubles, Ceccon and Loncarevic were paired with Palta and Chang from Columbia. The Tigers fell by a score of 7-6(5). Returning to action together, Ceccon and Loncarevic fell 6-2 to Tulane's Kalinin and Rice. Results Day 1 Singles

Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Iiro Vasa (USD) 6-3, 6-3

Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Neo Neidner (USD) 6-1, 7-5

Brock Anderson (LSU) def. Blake Kasady (USD) 6-2, 7-6(4)

Aleksi Lofman (LSU) def. Duncan Chan (TCU) 7-6(6), 6-3

Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Luka Petrović (TUL) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3)

Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Nikhil Niranjan (USD) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 Double

Lofman/Penzlin (LSU) def. Maxted/Chan (TCU) 7-6(4)

Klaasson/Kasday (USD) final Anderson/Loncarevic (LSU) 6-3

Lower/Niranjan (USD) final Ceccon/Vasquez (LSU) 6-1 Day 2 Singles

Hugo Hashimoto (col) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-4, 6-4

Jayden Templeman (col) def. Brock Anderson (LSU) 6-1, 6-1

Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Thnahphat Boosarawonse (Col) 7-6(5), 7-5

Jordan Chang (Columbia) def. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 6-1, 7-6(3)

Aleksi Lofman (LSU) def. Nicholas Kotzen (Columbia) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3)

Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Sachin Palta (Col) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 Double

Lofman/Penzlin (LSU) def. Westphal/Boosarawse (Col) 6-1

Templeman/Kotzen (Kol) def. Anderson/Vasquez (LSU) 6-1

Palta/Chang (Col) def. Ceccon/Loncarevic (LSU) 7-6(5) Day 3 Singles

Brock Anderson (LSU) def. Steven Rice (TUL) 6-3, 6-2

Michael Zheng (col) def. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 6-1, 7-6(5)

Alejandro Moreno (Tenn.) def. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) 6-4, 7-5 Double

Moreno/Newton (Tenn.) def. Anderson/Vasquez (LSU) 6-3

Kalinin/Rice (TUL) final. Ceccon/Loncarevic (LSU) 6-2 Follow us

