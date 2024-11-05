Worcestershire County Cricket Club shortlisted for four prestigious Business of Cricket Awards





Worcestershire County Cricket Club is delighted to announce that it has been named a finalist in four categories at this year's Business of Cricket Awards (BOCAs), underlining the club's commitment to excellence on and off the field. The awards ceremony, which will take place on November 14, will see Worcestershire compete against other elite cricket clubs in Britain for top honors in categories that reflect innovation, community impact and sponsorship success. The categories in which Worcestershire has been shortlisted are: – Best development or new facility under 500,000 This nomination celebrates the club's investment in a state-of-the-art, multi-faith space, providing a welcoming and inclusive space for all visitors to New Road. The facility underlines Worcestershire's commitment to creating an inclusive environment and improving the fan experience, making New Road a home for everyone in the community. – Community Engagement Campaign of the Year The club's impactful community activities in partnership with Worcestershire County Council have been recognised, particularly its highly acclaimed ones Soup Kitchen initiative, who has supported vulnerable community members throughout the year. This initiative highlights Worcestershire's deep commitment to positively impacting the local community through meaningful engagement and sustained support. – Customer retention initiative of the year Worcestershire's strategies to increase fan loyalty and improve customer experience have been recognized in this category. The club's emphasis on building stronger connections with its fan base, especially through personalized communications and tailor-made offers, has resulted in high retention rates and greater loyalty among supporters. – Sponsorship campaign of the year The club's innovative sponsorship initiative with BEARD has earned the club a place in the finals for this category. With campaigns that have delivered BEARD tangible value and memorable experiences for supporters, Worcestershire has set a benchmark in strategic brand partnerships that align with the club's values ​​and mission and resonate with supporters and sponsors alike. Ashley Giles, CEO of Worcestershires, said: 'To be shortlisted in four categories at the BOCA is a huge honor and a testament to the hard work of everyone involved at the Club. Each category represents an area we are deeply passionate about, whether it's creating new facilities, engaging with our community, retaining our supporters or building meaningful partnerships. We are excited to showcase what Worcestershire has achieved and look forward to the awards dinner on November 14th.

