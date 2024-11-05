Andi Calderone

Noemi Martinez

Degree student(Kirkland, Quebec) and sophomores(Glen Ridge, NJ) of the University of New Hampshire women's hockey team was named Defender of the Week and Stop It Goaltending Goaltender of the Week by Hockey East on Monday.

The duo helped the Wildcats split a home-and-home series against Northeastern University in which both road teams won. UNH's 2-0 win over NU on November 2 ended a 24-game winless streak against the Huskies that dated back to December 2, 2017.

UNH returns to action on November 8 (6 p.m.) against Providence College at the Whittemore Center in the Key Auto Group Complex. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets online or call (603) 862-4000.

Martinez, who had not played since an Oct. 11 relief appearance against UConn, made a career-high 30 saves to earn her first career win and post a shutout in backstopping UNH to the aforementioned 2-0 victory at Northeastern.

Martinez made 11 saves in the second period and 14 more in the third period, including one in the final 2 minutes, 56 seconds when NU pulled its goalie in favor of an extra skater.

She stopped a perfect UNH penalty kill with three saves on four Northeastern power plays.

Through three games this season, Martinez is 1-0-1 with a 0.79 GAA save percentage and .972.

Calderone recorded an assist, five blocks and an even plus/minus rating in UNH's home-and-home split with Northeastern.

Calderone set up the power-play goal that gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead at 4:56 of the second period and it proved to be the winning score in the 2-0 win on Nov. 2 at Matthews Arena. Her three blocks led all skaters and were evenly rated.

Calderone finished with two blocks at an even plus/minus in the Nov. 1 game against the Huskies.

In nine games, she has three goals and an assist for a total of four points. Calderone is tied for the team lead in both goals and blocks (14), and ranks third in points.