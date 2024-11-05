2024 NAIA Football GoRout Top 25 – Rating No. 9 (November 4)





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Keizer (Fla.) maintains its position at the number one spot in NAIA Football GoRout Top 25 ratings, with all 16 of 17 first place votes received. Grand View (Iowa) takes the last first place and is in second place. The top six teams remain unchanged, with Indiana Wesleyan, Montana Western, St. Thomas (Fla.) and Morningside (Iowa). Saint Francis (Ind.), Concordia (Neb.), Campbellsville (Ky.) and Southwestern (Kan.) enter the rankings this week. Assessment methodology: The rating will be judged by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference will have one evaluator for every four schools in the league or division.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each evaluator rates the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place, 23 for third-place, and so on.

The highest and lowest ratings for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) will be removed. The team's rating is recalculated, with each team being credited with an additional point for each ballot (including discounted ballots) on which the team appears.

Teams that receive only one point in the voting are not considered 'votes received'. RANK LAST TIME INSTITUTION (FIRST PLACE VOTING] FILE FINAL POINTS 1 1 Emperor (Fla.) [16] 7-0 375 2 2 Grand view (Iowa) [1] 8-0 356 3 3 Indiana Wesleyan 8-1 349 4 4 Montana West 7-1 321 5 5 St. Thomas (Fla.) 7-1 312 6 6 Morningside (Iowa) 8-1 310 7 10 Dordt (Iowa) 7-1 270 8 12 Central America Nazarene (Kan.) 8-0 270 9 11 Texas Wesleyan 8-0 265 10 13 Montana Technology 7-2 226 11 7 Benedictine (Kan.) 7-2 218 12 14 Georgetown (Ky.) 6-2 207 13 9 Northwestern (Iowa) 6-2 193 14 21 Caroll (Mont.) 7-1 186 15 15 Baker (Can.) 7-1 172 16 8 Southern Oregon 7-2 150 17 17 Dickinson State (ND) 7-1 136 18 20 OUAZ (Ariz.) 7-1 121 19 18 Southeast (Fla.) 5-2 72 20 23 Friends (can.) 8-1 67 21 16 Gospel (Mon.) 7-1 60 22 camper Saint Francis (Ind.) 7-2 57 23 camper Concordia (Neb.) 7-2 56 24 no Campbellsville (Ky.) 8-1 38 25 camper Southwestern (Kan.) 8-1 36 Removed from the top 25: St. Francis (Ill.), Cumberland (Tenn.), College of Idaho, Bethel (Tenn.) Receive votes: McPherson (Kan.) 20, Marian (Ind.) 10, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 9

