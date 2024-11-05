Corner Canyon girls tennis placed fourth at state





Corner Canyon girls tennis used a young lineup this season and ended with a historic finish at the 6A state tournament Oct. 10-12 at Liberty Park. The Chargers finished fourth for their best-ever seeding. We are very happy with our state finish, said head coach Allison Rideout. The girls played like champions. Four of the five spots in the lineup reached the semifinals, with two losing to the eventual state champions. Freshman Emery Rideout defeated No. 3 singles Copper Hills Ivy Anderson 6-1, 6-0 in the round of 16 and Davis Elizabeth Bentley 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Naomi Johnson of Skyridge, 6-1, 6-0 in semifinals. In the No. 1 doubles match, seniors Tayvee Ash/Katelyn Ord defeated Farmington's Avery Rice/Ella Powell 6-2, 6-1 in the round of 16 and Lehis Brooke Anderson/Ella Gonzalez 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinals . and then lost to eventual champions Kaia Sperry/Ava Ericksen of Skyridge 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals. Also advancing to the semifinals was sophomore Evelyn Marsh, who defeated Riverton's Nicole Gowen 6-1, 6-2 in the round of 16 and Lone Peak's Ella Bradford 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinals before losing to American Forks Sophia Leavitt. 6-2, 6-0 in the semi-finals. In addition, the No. 2 doubles team of sophomores Anna Dorny/Emily Creason defeated Riverton's Sidney Browning/Abby Warner 6-1, 6-0 in the round of 16 and Davis defeated Khloe Cisney/Kallista Wright 6-0, 7-5 and then battled in a three-set match with Skyridge's Sophia Bleak/Lacey Jaussi, but lost 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 in the semifinals. The Chargers' No. 1 singles player, junior Molly George, lost in the round of 16 to Weber's Julia Warner 6-2, 7-5. We are already looking forward to next year because five of the seven varsity players are returning next year, Rideout said. The Corner Canyon High girls tennis team placed fourth at the Oct. 10, 12, 6A state tournament at Liberty Park, posting the program's best-ever finish. (Photo courtesy of Coverstone Photography)

