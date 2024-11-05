Men's tennis in San Diego bounces back with hidden double-overtime win over No. 8 Columbia in battle in the Bayou





BATON ROUGE, La. San Diego Men's Tennis bounced back from a shaky start at the Battle in the Bayou hidden duals last weekend, posting several victories over highly ranked opponents. At the end of the tournament on Sunday, the Toreros topped No. 8 Columbia 6-3 among all of the day's singles and doubles matches. It was a positive ending for the Toreros who had come up short in the previous days. The most important win of the weekend came from Iiro Vasa And Stian Klaassen who topped ITA No. 21 duo Michael Zheng and Hugo Hashimoto 6-3. Vasa and Klassen also earned singles victories over top-100 Lions opponents. After winning the doubles matches to start the tournament Friday, the Toreros fell to LSU by a big score of 2-4 in each singles match. USD shared a singles and doubles match with Tulane while Stian Klaassen also fell in the singles on the first day to defending champion at TCU and ITA top-40 player Lui Maxted. On the second day of the tournament, the Toreros saw improved results, but narrowly fell to national No. 7 Tennessee, 2-4. USD also dropped two of three games against Tulane. Klaassen fell again at number 1 singles, this time to ITA number 10 Shunsuke Mitsui. Next up The Toreros will take their shot at one last attempt to qualify for the NCAA Individual Championships Nov. 7-10 at the ITA West Sectional Championships in Malibu, California. Oliver Tarvet (singles and doubles) and Stian Klaassen (Doubles) have already punched their title tags at the ITA All-American Championships in September. Results

Friday November 1 San Diego 2, LSU 4 Double

Stian Klaassen / Blake Kasday (USD) final Brock Anderson/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 6-3

Neo Niedner / Nikhil Niranjan (USD) final Rudy Ceccon/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-1

Iiro Vasa / Adrian Berrut (USD) final Luka Petrovic/Luc Hoeijmans (Tulane), 7-4(3) Singles Lui Maxted (TCU) def. Stain Klaassen (USD) 6-1, 6-1

Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Iiro Vasa (USD) 6-3, 6-3

Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Neo Niedner (USD) 6-1, 7-5

Brock Anderson (LSU) def. Blake Kasday (USD) 6-2, 7-6(4)

Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Nikhil Niranjan (USD) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

Luc Hoeijmans (Tulane) def. Adrian Berrut (USD) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 Saturday November 2 San Diego 3, Tennessee 4 Double Shunsuke Mitsui/Alan Jesudason (Tenn.) def. Iiro Vasa / Adrian Berrut (USD) 6-2

Stian Klaassen / Blake Kasday (USD) final Alejandro Moreno/James Newton (Tenn.) 6-3

Maxim Kalinin/Steven Rice (Tulane) def. Neo Niedner / Nikhil Niranjan (USD) 7-6(5) Singles Shunsuke Mitsui (Tenn.) def. Stian Klaassen (USD) 6-0, 6-2

Ian Cruz (Tenn.) def. Adrian Berrut (USD) 6-0, 6-3

Blake Kasday (USD) final Maxim Kalinin (Tulane) 6-1, 6-4

Iiro Vasa (USD) final Jose Garcia (Ten.) 6-0, 7-6(7)

Steven Rice (Tulane) def. Nikhil Niranjan (USD) 6-2, 6-2

Alejandro Moreno (Tenn.) def. Neo Niedner (USD) 6-4, 7-6(5) Sunday November 3 Double

Iiro Vasa / Stian Klaassen (USD) final Hugo Hashimoto/Michael Zheng (Columbia), 6-3

Neo Niedner / Nikhil Niranjan (USD) final Jordan Chang/Sachin Palta (Columbia), 6-4

Adrian Berrut / Blake Kasday (USD) final Jayden Templeman/Thanaphat Boosarawongse (Columbia), 7-6 (4) Singles

Stian Klaassen (USD) final Hugo Hashimoto (Columbia) 6-4, 6-0

Sachin Palta (Columbia) def. Adrian Berrut (USD) 6-2, 6-4

Iiro Vasa (USD) final Nicolas Kotzen (Columbia) 7-6(7), 6-0

Neo Niedner (USD) final Thanaphat Boosarawongse (Columbia) 7-5, 6-3

Andrew Kotzen (Columbia) def. Nikhil Niranjan (USD) 6-1, 6-4

Jung Hee You (Columbia) def. Blake Kasday (USD) 7-4, 6-3

