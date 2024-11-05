Central Michigan Life – CMU hockey loses season finale to Ohio State





Under fire early, Central Michigan hockey tried to shift momentum. After Ohio State gave up three penalty corners within the first two minutes of the game, the Chippewas found an opportunity. At the 8:09 mark, on the first shot of the game for CMU, sophomore forward Cameron Pluciennik took an assist from junior forward Mallory Camryn and put the ball in the net for an early Chippewa lead. Despite taking the early lead, the Chippewas couldn't keep up with the Buckeyes, who were ranked fourth in the country according to the coaches poll entering the game. Central Michigan faced just six shots that day, only one of which found the net. The Buckeyes kept their foot on the gas after taking the lead late in the first, never giving up and winning the game 7-1. Ohio State started the game aggressively, attacking the Chippewas in their offensive zone. Although the Buckeyes had several penalty corner attempts early in the game, none resulted in a goal. Despite Ohio State's early pressure, it was Central Michigan that scored first with Pluciennik's goal about halfway through the first quarter. Ohio State quickly responded with a goal of its own about three minutes later. Graduate forward Makenna Webster tied the score at one for the Buckeyes with the goal, assisted by senior forward Hallie Brost. Using the quick momentum swing, OSU stayed on the attack and was awarded a penalty shot with about two and a half minutes left in the first quarter. Senior back Jenna Zunic took advantage of the opportunity and scored a second goal for the Buckeyes, putting them ahead as the quarter ended. Ohio State picked up where they left off in the second quarter, scoring the third goal of the game about three minutes into the period. Senior midfielder Claudia Thomas scored the goal, assisted by Webster. The Buckeyes controlled the game until halftime, but were unable to add another goal to their total. In the first half, OSU outscored CMU 11-3 while also leading 5-1 in corner attempts. To start the third quarter, the Buckeyes held the Chippewas in their own zone. Ohio State scored a fourth goal 37:25 into the game. Junior forward Loryn Jordon scored the goal for OSU, giving the team a 4-1 lead. The Buckeyes extended their lead twice more in the third quarter. Sophomore midfielder Cam Standish and junior forward/midfielder Zella Bailey both found the net for the Buckeyes as the team took a 6-1 lead into the final quarter. Ohio State stayed aggressive in the fourth quarter, scoring another goal and taking the win in dominant fashion. The Chippewas were outshot 31-6 in the game and struggled to get offensive production against the Buckeye defense. The Chippewas finish the season with a 3-14 overall record and an 0-7 record in conference play.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cm-life.com/article/2024/11/d_field-hockey-loss-in-finale The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos