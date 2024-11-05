Wang Chuqin sweeps past Shunsuke Togami at WTT Champions Frankfurt-Xinhua





Wang Chuqin of China celebrates during the men's singles match against Shunsuke Togami of Japan at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2024, November 4, 2024. (Photo courtesy of WTT) FRANKFURT, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) — Chinese table tennis star Wang Chuqin made a strong return to the WTT series, beating Japan's Shunsuke Togami 3-0 in the first round of Champions Frankfurt's men's singles match on Monday. Wang, a two-time winner of the WTT Champions event, recorded a straight victory over Togami with scores of 12-10, 11-3 and 16-14 in the round of 32. Wang was currently ranked No. 1 in the world rankings and for a strong challenge as Togami pushed him to game points in the first and third games. However, Wang's resilience helped him close out the match in just 30 minutes. “We started to test each other in the opening match. A number of unforced errors on my part created a tight situation,” said the 24-year-old Wang. “After winning that first match, I felt less pressure and was able to play more to my strengths to keep improving and maintain my level with each win.” China's Wang Chuqin returns to face Japan's Shunsuke Togami in the men's singles match at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2024, November 4, 2024. (Photo courtesy of WTT) In other action, defending Frankfurt champion Lin Yun-ju of Chinese Taipei narrowly defeated Alexis Lebrun of France in a five-match thriller 11-5, 11-5, 9-11, 9-11, 12-10. “I executed my tactics well in the first two games, and I did the same in the third and fourth games. When I was in the lead, I wasn't very well prepared for the long rallies. That's why I lost those two.” games,” Lin said. “I was a little worried, but I didn't think too much. I heard some cheering for me. It encouraged me and it helped me during the match,” the 23-year-old added. The final women's singles match of the day saw World No. 2 Wang Manyu face Orawan Paranang of Thailand for the second time this season. Paranang impressed and matched Wang's pace for much of the match, but Wang ultimately triumphed in four games to secure her spot in the round of 16 with scores of 11-9, 11-5, 11-13 and 11-6.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.news.cn/20241105/2e9d661454e84478be4b92f89bac7a2f/c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos