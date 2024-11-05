RJ Young FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Wins are not quarterback stats.

Carson Beck is 20-2 as a starter at Georgia. He has thrown 11 interceptions in his last five games and three in each of his last two. Against Texas and Florida, the Georgia defense bailed out Beck and the Bulldogs ultimately won by double digits despite his poor decision making.

Ohio State QB Will Howard led Kansas State past undefeated Texas Christian for the 2022 Big 12 Championship. He also made an infamous sliding decision that sealed the Buckeyes' only loss this season against Oregon. He also threw a pick-six against Penn State. That was his fifth, the most of any active FBS quarterback. Ohio State still beat Penn State by a touchdown.

And as for Penn State, Drew Allar is 17-4 as a starter, but he doesn't have a signature win on his resume yet as a QB1.

While we're confident that quarterback play has more impact on winning than any other position in sports, it's defense that has performed the best against quality competition this year. Defense still wins championships. Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State are all among the top 15 scoring defenses in the country. How much will that thinking factor into the suits' initial CFP rankings on Tuesday? After all, that was also the case for the state of Florida last year.

That said, let's get to my updated CFP projections:

1. Oregon

Conference: Big Ten

File: 9-0

2. Georgia

Conference: SEC

File: 7-1

3. Miami (Fla.)

Conference: ACC

File: 9-0

4. BYU

Conference: Big 12

File: 8-0

5. State of Ohio

Conference: Big Ten

File: 7-1

6. Texas

Conference: SEC

File: 7-1

7. Indiana

Conference: Big Ten

File: 9-0

8. Tennessee

Conference: SEC

File: 7-1

9. Penn State

Conference: Big Ten

File: 7-1

10. Our Lady

Conference:Independent

File: 7-1

11. Alabama

Conference:SEC

File: 6-2

12. Boise State

Conference: Mountain West

File: 7-1

1. Oregon: Bye (would then play the winner of 8. Tennessee vs. 9. Penn State)

2. Georgia: Bye (then plays against the winner of 7. Indiana vs. 10. Notre Dame)

3. Miami: Bye (would then play the winner of 6. Texas vs. 11. Alabama)

4. BYU: Bye (then plays the winner of 5. Ohio State vs. 12. Boise State)

5. Ohio State (second place in the Big Ten Championship) vs. 12. Boise State (highest ranked Group of 5 champion)

Ohio State's road win against Penn State gets everyone back on track: Ohio State's national title period program. The number of reps decreases and it's time to increase your weight.

The Buckeyes are 7-1 or better for the 13th year in a row. Their only loss this season came by one point on the road against the No. 1 team in the country, and they have yet to peak.

And here comes the metaphor remix.

They'll max out on November 30, and then we'll finally see what an in-shape $20 million race car looks like on a flying lap in the third quarter in search of pole. Call them Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari.

Will Howard has helped Ohio State to a 7-1 record heading into Week 11 of the season. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

6. Texas (second place in the SEC Championship) vs. 11. Alabama (one of the top 12 teams)

While some may consider this the Steve Sarkisian Bowl, as Sark was the offensive coordinator at Alabama the last time the Tide won the national title, his last stop before becoming head coach at Texas, I consider this the Jalen Milroe Revenge Bowl.

On his first chance to beat Texas, Milroe threw two interceptions to Bryant-Denny and was benched as much for his post-game attitude as for his play. Milroe, once committed to Texas, was asked to look elsewhere and ended up in Alabama. In this game, he would get another chance to redeem himself against Texas and on Nick Saban Field.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe has thrown for 1,937 yards and 13 touchdowns in eight games. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

7. Indiana (one of the top 12 teams) vs. 10. Notre Dame (one of the top 12 teams)

An Indiana state championship game? In Bloomington? Forcing alumni to travel not to a fancy NFL stadium, but to the home of Hep's Rock? Yes, please!

It's important to note where Indiana stands with me, the AP, and in Tuesday's initial CFP disclosure, because I suspect we'll see more stories like Indiana's in the future. Schedules have never been so fluid. The bagman now wears a suit to work. Power conferences expanded to 16, 17 and 18 teams per league. The road to the national title has never been so democratic. Our conservative sport has never felt so liberal.

Kurtis Rourke has helped Indiana to a perfect 9-0 record this season. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

8. Tennessee (one of the top 12 teams) vs. 9. Penn State (one of the top 12 teams)

In a matchup of sorts we've projected a few times this season, the Nittany Lions would travel to Neyland Stadium to play what would normally be a tasty non-conference matchup for the right to advance in the tournament. The best part of this matchup for Penn State might be that Tennessee wouldn't be ranked in the top five in the sport.

Penn State is a top-10 team, not a top-five team. James Franklin is 1-13 against AP top-five opponents at Penn State. If Franklin's team has to face a top-five team, fade them. Shade them. Shorten them.

Penn State head coach James Franklin is 1-13 against AP top-five opponents. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of “The Number One College Football Show” podcast. Follow him up @RJ_Young .

