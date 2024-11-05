Who REALLY won the Jack Eichel trade between the Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres?

There has been a fierce battle on social media for the past week, even years. No, it's not Republican or Democrat, and neither is a hot dog a sandwich. He is the one who won the Jack Eichel trade between the Vegas Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres.

In case you're wondering what's going on referred tothe Golden Knights acquired Eichel from the Sabers in 2021 for Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft (Noah Ostlund), and a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft (traded to Minnesota, who drafted by Riley Heidt). The Golden Knights also received a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft spent on Mathieu Cataford.

Keep in mind that November 4 marks the three-year anniversary of the trade that brought the superstar center to Las Vegas. It was a franchise-altering move that ultimately got the team over the Stanley Cup hump in 2023. How, you might ask?

Well, Eichel scored six goals and 20 assists during the 2023 Stanley Cup run. He finished second for the Conn Smythe Trophy behind Jonathan Marchessault (80 points) and finished with 56 points in voting. It's easy to see why fans would believe his new team was the winner.

However, there were naysayers after the deal fell through. Take this fan as a perfect example.

Jack Eichel leaving Buffalo to compete for a playoff team and then not making the playoffs is objectively the funniest thing to happen this season and no, I won't answer any questions or comments I like a big leaf (@joaospasteis) April 25, 2022

This was after the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. Ironically, Eichel won the Stanley Cup the following season, bringing the title to Sin City. The deal left many people in stitches debating whether the Buffalo Sabers or Vegas Golden Knights would win the trade. So… who was the victor?

Let's examine the Buffalo Sabers side of the Jack Eichel trade

The Sabers got Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs from the Golden Knights in the deal. So far, he has scored 74 goals and 112 assists in four seasons in Buffalo. Sounds pretty good, right?

However, the winger had an excellent 2022/23 season, scoring 36 goals and 43 assists. It is the only season in which he scored more than 60 points in his NHL career. Meanwhile, Krebs has produced 21 goals and 47 assists during his four-year tenure. It was a quiet period for the former first-round pick, who failed to stand out at his newest club.

But what about Noah Ostlund and Riley Heidt? Ostlund is currently with the Rochester Americans of the AHL. He did try to make the Sabres' main roster, but ultimately fell short. Meanwhile, Heidt plays for the Prince George Cougars of the WHL. He is still developing his craft and will soon appear within the Wild organization.

Overall, there are still some moving parts with the Saber side of things. Tuch has been the most productive of the assets, even producing the most points of any trade piece involved. However, injuries, disappointing play or players still raw have left little or no negative opinion on the trade. It will be a few more years before fans really see what comes of the deal. As it stands now, it looks lukewarm.

So what about the Vegas Golden Knights and Jack Eichel?

Well, there's winning the Stanley Cup, which was big for the Vegas Golden Knights. Without Jack Eichel's 26 points in the playoffs, would the Golden Knights have been champions during that series? It's safe to say that there would be no parade on the Las Vegas Strip in June, and no promise would be kept in six seasons.

There is also this season that gives the Golden Knights another win. The former second overall pick has 16 points and is on pace for 109. He has made his linemates, Mark Stone and Ivan Barbashev, much better. Creating numerous scoring opportunities on both even strength and power plays, Eichel seemed comfortable.

But what is lost in the trade is Mathieu Cataford. He was the pick used when the Golden Knights received an additional pick from the Buffalo Sabres. So far he has been as good as advertised in the amateur leagues. Last season he scored 40 goals and 50 assists in 65 games with the Halifax Steelheads. He even earned QMJHL MVP honors, adding even more accolades to his young career.

Currently, the Golden Knights are the trade victors because Stanley Cups are king. That's especially true when the key piece reaches the Stanley Cup playoffs, giving his franchise their first championship. The same can't be said in Buffalo, where they're still waiting for their team to break a postseason drought dating back to 2010-11. At least this debate isn't as combative as pineapple on pizza.