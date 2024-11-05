Virat Kohli: Happy 36th Birthday to Cricket Legend Virat Kohli!: Take a look at his astonishing numbers and records across all formats

New Delhi: Legendary Indian cricketer Virat Kohli turned 36 on Tuesday. With a stellar career spanning over 15 years, Virat Kohli has cemented his position as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. His impressive record and numerous awards are a testament to his dedication and hard work.

Let's take a look at his impressive records and achievements across all formats.

From the time he was a young, prickly prodigy who led India to an iconic ICC U19 World Cup title in Kuala Lumpur till 2008, Virat has proven to be an epitome of consistency, hard work, peak fitness, dedication, aggression and several other qualities that make a top athlete would have.

After winning some of India's biggest matches and leading some of the sport's notable chases, Virat has evolved from just a stylish stroke player to something much more: a statistician's delight that ensures everyone gets their dissects and amazes figures and is a symbol of what Indian cricket is of the modern era: aggressive, in-your-face, resilient, technically razor-sharp, filled to the brim with trophies and above all: a brand that brings the sport of cricket to unknown people and has exalted places.

From his international debut in 2008, Virat represented India in 118 matches, scoring 9,040 runs at an average of 47.83 with 29 centuries and 31 fifties to his name and a best score of 254*. He is the fourth highest run-getter and century maker for India in Tests.



Virat's Test career has seen many ups and downs. His form from 2016-2019 is among the biggest peaks in the longest format, with 4,208 runs in 43 Tests and 69 innings at an average of 66.79, with 16 centuries and 10 fifties. It was during this period that he broke seven double centuries, the most by a captain in Tests, a record that still stands. Virat, the Test captain, remains one of the biggest ambassadors for the long format. India's most successful Test captain ever, he led India to 40 wins in 68 Tests, losing only 17 and drawing 11. His winning percentage was above 58.

His impact as Test captain goes beyond the numbers. The development of a very strict, no-nonsense fitness culture, a hunger to win, a 'never-say die' attitude, a number of historic victories abroad and the development of a huge force of fast bowlers contributed to India's run of three ICC World Test Championships (WTC) Mace wins from 2017-19 and their qualification for the WTC finals in 2021 and 2023, when it was converted into a full-fledged league competition.

ODIs remain Virat's best format and he is perhaps the best to grace the format. In 295 ODIs, he has scored 13,906 runs at an average of 58.18, with 50 centuries and 72 fifties. His best score is 183 in this format. He is the third highest run-getter in ODIs and the second highest among Indians.

Virat is the only player to have scored 50 centuries in ODIs, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium last year, just ahead of Sachin, a man he grew up watching , like millions of others. children.

The 'King Kohli' has shown his best in the 50-over format and has a lot of plates. He is the fastest player to reach 8,000 runs (175 innings), 9,000 runs (194 innings), 10,000 runs (205 innings), 11,000 runs (222 innings), 12,000 runs (242 runs) and 13,000 runs (267 innings).

Virat is a “chasemaster” through and through in 50-over format and scores the most runs and centuries in successful run chases. In 102 such matches, he has scored 5,786 runs at a superb average of 90.40, with 23 tons and 25 fifties to his name in 96 innings.

He holds the record for most runs in a bilateral ODI series, with 558 runs at an average of 186.00 in six matches against South Africa in the 2017–18 season, with three centuries and a fifty. His best score was 160*.

Virat was part of the team that won the ICC Cricket World Cup (2011) and the ICC Champions Trophy (2013) and finished as runners-up of the ICC Cricket World Cup (2023) after a 10-match winning streak and a heartbreaking loss to Australia in the final.

While he played many memorable knocks in these tournaments, the 2023 World Cup is his pinnacle as an ODI batsman. He finished the tournament as 'Player of the Tournament' with 765 runs in 11 matches at an average of 95.62, with three centuries and six fifties. His best score was 117.

In 50-over World Cup history, Virat is the second highest run-getter with 1,795 runs in 37 matches at an average of 69.83, with five centuries and 12 fifties.

In the ICC Champions Trophy, Virat has scored 529 runs in 13 matches at an average of 88.16 with five fifties to his name in 12 innings.

He was also a fine ODI captain, having won 65 out of 95 ODIs, he led the team, losing 27 and equalizing one. He took the team to second place in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and the semi-final of the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

Coming to T20Is, Virat scored 4,188 runs in 125 T20Is and 117 innings at an average of 48.69, with a century and 38 fifties to his name. His best score is 122*. He is the second highest run-getter in this format.

He has won seven 'Player of the Series' awards in the format, the most of any player.

He was also part of the team that won the 2024 T20 World Cup, scoring a convincing 76 in the final.

Virat's performances in T20 WC have made him one of the biggest tournament stars. With 1,292 runs in 35 matches and 33 innings at an average of 58.72 and 15 fifties, he is the highest run-getter of the tournament. He won the 'Player of the Tournament' awards in 2014 (319 runs, 6 matches, 106.15 average and four fifties) and 2016 (273 runs, five matches, 136.50 average, three fifties).

In successful T20I run chases, Virat has scored 1,651 runs in 42 matches and 39 innings, at an average of 78.61, with 16 fifties and a best score of 94*. It is the most by a batsman in this format.

He also won 30, lost 16, drew two/no result two in 50 T20I matches for India as captain.

Virat is the only cricketer to have lifted all the major ICC titles, the U19 World Cup, the 50-over World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the ICC World Test Championship club.

In total, across international cricket, Virat has scored 27,134 runs in 538 matches at an average of 52.78, with 80 centuries and 141 fifties. His best score is 254*. He is the third highest run-getter in all cricket and the second highest among Indians. His total of 80 tons is the second highest of all and the highest among active players.

He holds the record for most runs by an Indian in a calendar year and ranks third overall, having made 2,818 runs in 46 matches and 52 innings at an average of 68.73 in 2017, with 11 centuries and 10 fifties. His best score was 243.

He has won the most 'Player of the Series' awards, with 21, and the second highest 'Player of the Match' honors, with 67 in all cricket.

Virat has scored the most runs in successful chases in all forms of cricket, with 8,985 runs in 166 matches and 165 innings at an average of 80.94. This also includes 28 centuries, the most by any player, and 46 fifties.

He is also the only player to have scored 3,000 runs in all ICC senior white-ball tournaments, with 3,616 runs, including five centuries and 32 fifties.

Virat is also the only player to have won three 'Player of the Tournament' awards at ICC events. As an individual, he has won several ICC awards such as ICC Player of the Decade 2011-2020, ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year (2 times), ICC Men's ODI Player of the Decade, ICC ODI Player of the Year (4 times), Under more ICC Test Player of the Year (2018). He also received the Wisden Leading Cricketer of the World award in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Virat is also a franchise cricket giant and is the leading run-scorer in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with 8,004 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 252 matches at an average of 38.66 with eight centuries and 55 years fifty. His best score is 113*. Despite his efforts, he never won the IPL.

He has also won the Orange Cap for most runs in an IPL season twice, in 2016 and 2024. In the 2016 season, he scored an impressive 973 runs with four centuries and seven fifties at an average of 81.08 in 16 matches with a pass rate of above 152.

