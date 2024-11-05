Kansas City Chiefs beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-24 in overtime to remain undefeated





The Kansas City Chiefs remained undefeated on Monday night with a 30-24 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Patrick Mahomes led a 10-play, 70-yard drive on the first possession of overtime, culminating in a Kareem Hunt two-yard touchdown run that won the game. Mahomes completed 34 of 44 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns, the most scores he has thrown for in a game this season. Receiver Deandre Hopkins, playing in his second game with the Chiefs, caught eight passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 200 yards and two scores in a loss. With Kansas City scoring on the opening possession of overtime, Mayfield and the Buccaneers offense were unable to get on the field. Monday's game was back and forth as the lead changed several times before the end of the fourth quarter. Tampa Bay took a 7-3 lead in the second quarter on a Rachaad White touchdown run before Hopkins picked up his first score of the night to give the Chiefs a 10-7 lead they would take into halftime. The Bucs scored 10 straight points in the third before Kansas City answered with back-to-back touchdowns in the fourth. Trailing 24-17, Mayfield led a 71-yard scoring drive in one minute, 49 seconds to tie the game in the final minute of the fourth quarter. It was an impressive offensive effort from Tampa Bay, which was without receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Tight end Cade Oton led the team with eight catches for 77 yards. After starting 3-1, the Buccaneers have lost four of their last five and fallen to 4-5. They play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. The Chiefs are now 8-0, in first place in the AFC and are the only undefeated team in the NFL. Their next game is at home against the Denver Broncos.

