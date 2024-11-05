College Football Playoff Predictions, Projections After Week 10

The College Football Playoff field would eventually be shaken up after the relative quiet of the past two weeks with no major upsets.

So it happened in Week 10, the same week that led to the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Although nothing has changed for the top three seeds the American LBM Coaches Poll, The College Football Playoffs predictions after Week 10 saw a change in the Big 12's automatic bid and several teams in the middle of the pack saw their seedings change.

REQUIRED READING:Ohio State wins, Iowa State loses to headline college football Week 10 winners and losers

The state of Iowa fell from No. 10 in the American LBM Coaches Poll after losing at home to Texas Tech on Saturday on a late-game touchdown from Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton. The Cyclonesloss means BYU moved into first place for the conference, as the Cougars are now ranked No. 9 in the country in the Coaches Poll.

Oregon, Georgia And Miami all remain in the driver's seat of the Big Ten, SEC and ACC, respectively, after all three programs outscored their Week 10 opponents by a combined score of 125-68.

As for the general bids in the predictions after week 10, there was also a shake-up. Ohio State moved up to No. 5 after eliminating then-No. 3 Penn State in Happy Valley on Saturday. Texas and Tennessee also moved up one spot following Penn State's drop to No. 7 in the Coaches Poll. Dark-horse Indiana now owns No. 10, while Kalen DeBoer's Alabama Crimson flood returned to the 12-team field for the No. 11 seed after Texas A&M was upset by South Carolina.

Here are the latest CFP predictions after week 10 of the college football season:

College Football Playoff Predictions After Week 10

Sowings are based on this week'sAmerican LBM Coach PollAndrules of the College Football Playoff format:

Oregon* Georgia * Miami * BYU* State of Ohio Texas Tennessee Penn State Our Lady Indiana Alabama Boise State**

* Receives first round bye, automatic bid

** Automatically receives bid

There was no movement for the top spots from the Big Ten, SEC and ACC as Oregon, Georgia and Miami all won their Week 10 games. Boise State remains No. 12 as the fifth-highest ranked conference champion.

Ohio State topped Penn State for the second-highest team in the Big Ten, moving up from No. 6 to No. 5 after beating the Nittany Lions Saturday.

The biggest change from last week to this week came in the Big 12. With a loss to Texas Tech on Saturday, Iowa State left first place (and the entire field) for the Big 12, while undefeated No. 9 BYU emerged victorious achieved. it's over. As a result of the Cyclones' departure, Alabama returned to the field in 11th place, not a bad week or result for the Crimson Tide, who were in the background.

REQUIRED READING:Heisman Watch: Who are the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy after Week 10?

Expected CFP bracket after week 10

If the season were to end today, here's a look at what the first-round matchups would be:

No. No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Boise State

No. No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Alabama

No. No. 7 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Indiana

No. No. 8 Penn State vs. No. 9 Notre Dame

From there, the winner of the Ohio State-Boise State winner would play No. 4 BYU in the quarterfinals, while the winner of No. 6-No. No. 11 will face No. 3 Miami. No. No. 2 Georgia will play the winner of No. 7 Tennessee-No. 10 Indiana. No. No. 1 Oregon would play the winner of No. 8 Penn State-No. 9 Notre Dame.

College Football Playoff Dates, Schedule

The first round of the College Football Playoff will take place between Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21. The College Football Playoff national championship game will take place on Monday, January 20 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here is a complete list of dates for the College Football Playoff:

First round: Friday December 20 – Saturday December 21

Friday December 20 – Saturday December 21 Quarter finals: Tuesday December 31 – Wednesday January 1

Tuesday December 31 – Wednesday January 1 Semi-finals: Thursday January 9 – Friday January 10

Thursday January 9 – Friday January 10 National Championship:Monday January 20

REQUIRED READING:Hold off on hot shots from Ryan Day as Ohio State owns Penn State owner James Franklin. Again

College Football Playoff Rankings Dates

The first of six College Football Playoff rankings will be released tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Here is a list of complete dates for the release of the College Football Playoff rankings:

Always oriental