CU and City of Boulder are working together to build tennis courts





The City of Boulder will partner with the CU Boulders athletics department to build an indoor tennis facility and up to eight outdoor courts at the East Boulder Recreation Center, according to a press release. The number of indoor courts will be determined by a location analysis. The facility and courts are expected to be available in summer 2026. CU Boulder plans to make three temporary courts available to the public at Balch Fieldhouse, where the CU tennis team will also practice. An online reservation system will be available soon, the release said. The announcement comes next 15 courts were lost due to the redevelopment of the Millennium Harvest Hotel. More are scheduled to close as the city prepares to build a dam and detention pond on land owned by the university, known locally as CU South. Construction of the flood control system should begin in 2025 or 2026. according to a project website. In other news Feet Forward, a nonprofit serving Boulder's homeless community founded by a previously unhoused woman, will be disbanding by the end of the year, according to a late October press release. The organization will transition its peer support and outreach services to Haven Ridge, formerly Mother House, on Friday, November 8.

Community Foundation Boulder County has relaunched TRENDS, its longstanding data tracking project, as an online dashboard. Previously, TRENDS was a semi-annual report on key social indicators such as population, income, housing costs, health and more. Examine the platform commfound.org/our-work/trends.

Boulder County is hiring a Native American/American Indian Relations Manager to promote relationships with tribal governments and nations, as well as other people who identify as American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian. The full-time position has a salary range of $99,000-$142,500. Applications closed on October 27

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://boulderweekly.com/news/tennis-courts-cu-boulder/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos