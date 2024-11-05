Alex de Minaur in the heat of battle in Turin, Mover of the Week | ATP tour





Movers of the week De Minaur in the heat of battle in Turin, Mover of Week ATPTour.com looks at the top Movers of the week in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin, from Monday 4 November 2024 November 4, 2024 ATP Tour/Getty Images Alex de Minaur is aiming for his debut in Turin.

By ATP staff As the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin reaches its final week, the battle for qualification for the Nitto ATP Finals in Belgrade and Metz is wrapping up. Novak Djokovic in sixth place (3,910 points), Casper Ruud in seventh place (3,855), Alex de Minaur in eighth place (3,745) and Andrey Rublev in ninth place (3,720) are competing for two spots. After the Rolex Paris Masters and prior to the last week of the regular season, ATPTour.com will look at the movers of the week in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin from Monday 4 November. Watch PIF ATP Live Race to Turin Casper Ruud – Seventh (3,855 points)

The Norwegian arrives in Metz with his fate in Turin in his own hands. Ruud, who lost in his opening match in Paris, will qualify for the prestigious end-of-year event if he reaches the semi-finals at the ATP 250. Ruud is chasing his third appearance in Turin, after reaching the final in 2022.



Alex de Minaur – Eighth (3,745 points)

The Aussie is in the last qualifying spot after moving up one place following his run to the quarter-finals in Paris. De Minaur, who hopes to make his debut in Turin, will qualify for the year-end event if he wins the title in Belgrade or equals Rublev's result in Metz. Andrei Rublev – Ninth (3,720 points)

Rublev falls out of the qualifying round heading into the final week of the regular competition. The 27-year-old, who has won two tour-level titles in 2024, is 25 points behind De Minaur. Rublev competes with Ruud this week in Metz. Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz have already qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals, which will be held from November 10 to 17.

