Win the Cisco Richardson Corporate Challenge

I have been with Cisco for seven years, based in our Richardson office. When I first arrived, I was struck by the vibrant atmosphere and strong sense of community within our CX and engineering teams. Despite being a relatively large campus, there were always activities and events that encouraged people to get to know each other.

For example, community impact programs such as Time2Give, Matching Gifts and Partnering for Purpose initiatives allow employees to give back to local communities. These programs are valuable for bringing people together, especially when many of us are working remotely.

One of the notable ways we can use our Time2Give to foster this camaraderie in Richardson, Dallas, is by participating in the City of Richardson Corporate Challenge. This year our team achieved a silver medal and I couldn't be more proud of the hard work and dedication everyone put in.

The City of Richardson Corporate Challenge is a ten-week Olympic-style competition that runs from August through October. It offers as many as 25 athletic and non-athletic events ranging from softball, volleyball and billiards to cornhole and much more. The Challenge has been a staple of our community since 1998, and Cisco has been participating on and off for more than 20 years. I've had the honor of captaining Cisco this year, and every year the experience gets better.

This year, more than 150 Cisco Richardson employees, including partners, contractors and Splunkers, participated in the Challenge. We took part in almost all 25 events, including a 15 kilometer cycling race, basketball, dominoes, table tennis and volleyball.

Even though I've only been playing for two years, the relationships and memories I've built feel timeless.

An unforgettable moment from this year's Challenge was when our teammate crashed into the stands to save a ball, sending a drink flying into left field. But don't worry, he was fine, and the point was ours.

This kind of dedication and enthusiasm makes our team special, and I'm sure he brings the same attitude to his work at Cisco.

For me, the highlight of the Corporate Challenge is the opportunity to meet new colleagues and quickly build relationships, especially this time with brand new faces from the Splunk family. With sports as the common thread, I have worked with people I have never met or worked with at Cisco.

In an age where office events are becoming rare and small talk is not my forte, these games and practices serve as the ultimate icebreaker. The camaraderie is fast, warm and energetic. We skip the work conversation and weather updates, instead starting with learning names and eventually ending up hugging each other's children and loved ones.

One of the most rewarding aspects of the Corporate Challenge is the support for Special Olympics Texas. Cisco contributes by selling raffle tickets and Cisco t-shirts and accepting donations. It's heartwarming to see our community come together for such a noble cause.

This event is more than just a competition. It is a celebration of teamwork, company pride and corporate well-being. It's an excellent way to promote a healthy lifestyle while fostering a sense of camaraderie among colleagues. Furthermore, it serves as a cost-effective marketing tool, helping promote Cisco in the community and generate sales.

I would like to thank Cisco and all the coaches for their time and effort in giving us the opportunity to participate in the Corporate Challenge. It's events like these that truly epitomize our culture of teamwork, community involvement and personal growth.

Employee resources

Related links