Men's tennis has 13 wins while competing at the Wake Forest Invitational





WINSTON-SALEM, NC The UNC Greensboro (UNCG) men's tennis team posted 13 wins Friday through Sunday at the Wake Forest Invitational at the Wake Forest Tennis Center. The Spartans had nine wins in singles and four wins in doubles. UNCG was led by Johannes Gabelic who achieved three victories while competing in singles this weekend. Juniors Tymofi Chrystyuk And Luke Thomson led the Spartans in doubles with two wins as a duo. DOUBLE Khrystyuk & Thomson (UNCG) lost to Matias Iturbe & Vasco Prata (Charlotte), 6-2

Khrystyuk & Thomson (UNCG) defeated James Hopper & Ty Switzer (Virginia) 6-3

Khrystyuk & Thomson (UNCG) defeated Charles Pilet & Alonso Roca (Elon) 6-3

Willem Elmers & Gabelic (UNCG) lost to Alex Amacher & Alex Suk (Georgia Southern), 6-3

Elmers & Gabelic (UNCG) defeated John Rado & Joly Theophile (Furman) 6-3

Elmers & Gabelic (UNCG) lost to Alvarez & Burckhardt (Tennessee Tech), 6-4

Erik Lindeman & Alan Trbonja (UNCG) defeated Alex Alvarez and Murilo Burckhardt (Tennessee Tech) 6-4

Lindemann & Trbonja (UNCG) lost to Evan Pugh & Devin Ruhotina (College of Charleston), 6-1

Lindemann & Trbonja (UNCG) lost to Amacher & Suk (Georgia Southern) 6-2 SINGLES Elmers (UNCG) lost to Kaetan Mehta (Clemson), 7-5, 6-1

Elmers (UNCG) lost to Markus Giersiepen (James Madison), 6-3, 7-6 (4)

Elmers (UNCG) lost to Danny Yassine (Charlotte) 6-4, 6-1

Gabelic (UNCG) defeated Matthew Mitchell (Georgia Southern) 6-0, 6-3

Gabelic (UNCG) lost to Maxime Aremon (Cleveland State), 6-2, 6-1

Gabelic (UNCG) defeated Nicholas Snyder (Furman) 7-5, 6-2

Gabelic (UNCG) lost to Lance Cochrane (Charlotte), 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4)

Gabelic (UNCG) defeated Mitchell (Georgia Southern) 6-0, 6-3

Khrystyuk (UNCG) lost to Pol Del Castillo (Georgia Southern), 6-4, 6-4

Khrystyuk (UNCG) defeated Ariel Zauber (Wake Forest) 6-4, 6-1

Khrystyuk (UNCG) defeated Wissam Abderrahman (Clemson) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

Khrystyuk (UNCG) lost to Lincoln Battle (Cleveland State), 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-2

Lindemann (UNCG) defeated Pugh (College of Charleston) 6-3, 6-1

Lindemann (UNCG) lost to Ruhotina (College of Charleston), 6-4, 6-4

Lindemann (UNCG) lost to Roca (Elon) 6-0, 6-1

Devon Moscowwitz (UNCG) lost to Nicolas Dispas (Furman) 6-4, 6-4

Moskowitz (UNCG) defeated Yassine (Charlotte), 6-4, 7-6 (3)

Moskowitz (UNCG) defeated Markus Giersiepen (James Madison) 6-0, 6-1

Moskowitz (UNCG) lost to Theophile (Furman), 6-3, 7-6 (5)

Thomson (UNCG) lost to Jake Kennedy (Auburn), 6-2, 4-6, 7-5

Thomson (UNCG) lost to Cole Burnam (Furman), 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (2)

Trbonja (UNCG) lost to Isaac Szilagyi (College of Charleston), 6-1, 6-1

Trbonja (UNCG) defeated Noah Hahn (Wake Forest), 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-2

Trbonja (UNCG) lost to Harrison Lee (James Madison) 6-1, 6-1 BUY UNCG GEAR

The Wake Forest Invitational was the final tournament of the fall for the Spartans, who now look ahead to their first test of the spring on the road at North Carolina Central in Durham, North Carolina, on Feb. 1 at 1 p.m.

