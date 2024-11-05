Prime Table Tennis League expands to Madhya Pradesh for its first season in Indore









Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India]November 5 (ANI): After the huge success of two seasons in Maharashtra, the Prime Table Tennis League (PTT) will make its debut in Madhya Pradesh in association with the Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association.

The upcoming competition will be held from December 13 to 15 at the prestigious Abhay Prashal Club in Indore.

The recent player auction, held on Sunday, saw enthusiastic bidding and secured the participation of eight dynamic teams: Clippers, Ninja, SensaTTion, Spartans, Thunderbolt, Yodhas, Lion Warrior and King Pong. The auction showcased a roster of 56 talented players, 8 dedicated coaches and 8 experienced managers. Each team has selected seven players, with participants ranging in age from 11 to 60, ensuring an inclusive and diverse competition.

High-profile players in various categories were signed by teams eager to build the most competitive squads for this season. Notable players include Rookie Boy Anuj Soni joining Lion Warrior, Marquee Women Anusha Kutumbale heading to Clippers, and Marquee Men Pankaj Kumar Vishwakarma also joining Clippers. Moreover, SensaTTion secured Himani Chaturvedi as Marquee Women player, strengthening their lineup.

“We are thrilled to bring the Prime Table Tennis League to Madhya Pradesh for the first time. The excitement surrounding the player auction and the strong line-up of talent from across the country speaks to the growing excitement for table tennis in India. We look forward to Looking forward to an incredible season in Indore, which we believe will be an unforgettable experience for players and fans alike,” Prime Table Tennis CEO Abhishek Jain said in a PTT press release.

The top six star players in this season's draft include standout talents like Shivam Solanki, Anusha Kutumbale, Advika Agrawal, Parmi Pankaj Nagdeve, Vansh Chouhan and Mradul Joshi. These players have shown exceptional skills and promise, making them important players to watch in the league. Each player was chosen from specific categories, giving their teams unique strengths: Shivam Solanki represents the Marquee Men category, Anusha Kutumbale shines as Marquee Women player, while other players such as Shourya Bhagia and Santosh Khirwadkar represent promising talent from different backgrounds.

The upcoming season of Prime Table Tennis promises exciting matches, showcasing both established talent and emerging stars in the Indian table tennis arena. (ANI)

