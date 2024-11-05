Will New Zealand's cricket pitches change this summer?



The preparation of a cricket pitch depends on several factors. Some of these cannot be manipulated at will and are determined by local soil and weather conditions.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead does not expect New Zealand wickets to perform in the same way as India's surfaces, nor does he want them to do so.

Spinner Ajaz Patel had noticeably more success outside New Zealand than at home. He could struggle to even be selected when the Black Caps played test matches in Aotearoa in conditions that favored a fast bowling attack.

After picking up a five-wicket bag to help the Black Caps to a third Test win against India in Mumbai, Patel would have a better chance of playing for his home side Central Districts this summer than against England in three Tests in Christchurch, Wellington and Hamilton.

But Patel hoped things would change.

“A lot depends on the weather, but also on the preparation of the surface and things like that. I think we'll hopefully see a bit more of an option in New Zealand in the future.

“Quality spin bowling gives you a kind of uniqueness within the attack and it gives you a point of difference from a spin perspective. I'm not going to say you don't need a spinner.

“For me personally, I would always like to play in every game that I possibly can and it is certainly an ambition of mine to play more cricket for New Zealand and it's just a case of seeing how that opportunity presents itself.”



The Plunket Shield – the domestic four-day cricket competition – has been shifted in the schedule, with the first round to be played next week and the final round at the end of March. Two white ball competitions were also played during the summer.

Patel saw the move as beneficial for the development of New Zealand's deep spin talent.

“Whether or not the wicket conditions will change and the spinners will become more effective within the competition, it remains to be seen.

“By involving the league a little deeper into our summer, the spinners can actually get more involved in the game… I hope it works out that way and we can see spin bowlers really growing their craft and much more overs go bowling in the summer.” Plunket Shield, especially in those first few games.”

Stead said it was known that in New Zealand some fields would rotate more than others and he would select a team accordingly.

“But I don't always believe that the properties of New Zealand wickets allow them to do anything like what you might see [in India] where you get the heat and different clays, it's very difficult to replicate, which I think makes it successful [in India] Even more special for our team.”

The difference in conditions around the world was part of what made cricket tours special, according to Stead.

“Even in the subcontinent you go to India, to Sri Lanka to Pakistan and the pitches all behave slightly differently, so that's that area of ​​adaptation that we talk about as a team in learning the different lines and different lengths that you need to to bowl, but just as good as a batsman, the different techniques or the different ways you approach your game… that's what makes touring these parts of the world so unique and so very different to what we do in New Zealand encounter.

The England Test series starts on November 28.