Cal alumna Kusano Wallace joins the women's tennis staff





California women's tennis alumna Stephanie Kusano Wallace a former All-American who led the Golden Bears to the 2008 NCAA finals, has returned to Berkeley this season to join the Bears' staff as an assistant coach. The former Cal star joins a staff made up entirely of Cal alumni, including the head coach Amanda Augustus (Cal '99/Cal '15) and assistant coach Sean Hill (BYU'20/Cal '22). With a decorated playing career at Cal from 2004-2008, Kusano Wallace helped lead the program to the NCAA Final Four in 2007 and, as co-captain, led the Bears to a national runner-up finish at the NCAA Championship the following year. That 2007–08 season saw Kusano Wallace receive All-Pac-10 Second-Team honors and was named a doubles All-American. She was a two-time member of the Pac-10 All-Academic Team and graduated from Cal in 2008 with a bachelor's degree in legal studies. “Amanda and I share a drive for excellence in sports, in academics and, most importantly, in character,” said Kusano Wallace. “I am grateful to Amanda and the entire Cal Athletics department for the opportunity to continue building the strong legacy both on and off the field.” After graduating, Kusano Wallace combined her passion for sports with teaching and mentoring, forging a career that included strategic planning and working with community partners for the Andy Roddick Foundation. Never straying far from the court, Kusano Wallace continued to coach, develop junior players and eventually returned to the collegiate landscape as an assistant coach at Brown. Most recently, Kusano Wallace served as Director of Tennis at Meadowood Napa Valley and contributed to USTA Northern California's Player Development programs. Building on her many achievements in junior and college tennis, Kusano Wallace has continued her successful playing career into her adulthood. Kusano Wallace has collected seven USTA National gold balls and two silver balls, and she was ranked as the No. 1 Women's 35 player in the USA in 2022. In 2023, Kusano Wallace was selected to represent Team USA at the ITF Masters 35 World Team . Championships and the USIC at the Ted Avory Cup. She returned to the ITF Masters 35 World Team Championships in 2024 as captain of Team USA, leading the US to a fifth-place finish in Portugal. Kusano Wallace also earned three USTA national titles while playing alongside her husband and Cal men's tennis alumnus Dean Wallace, and along with Dean, she was ranked as the USTA No. 1 Husband-Wife team in 2022. Cal holds a special place in Kusano Wallace's heart because it was there that she and her husband met and eventually became parents to three sons: Ronin, Oliver and Malcolm. She also credits the university for providing a place where students feel they belong, build community and ultimately receive an education that extends far beyond their years on campus. “During my time at Berkeley, I was fortunate to have strong female mentors who promoted authenticity and helped me develop the leadership skills necessary to succeed,” said Kusano Wallace. “To be able to give back and coach at my alma mater, where I first started as a student-athlete, is a dream come true.” Stay informed For more coverage of the bears, follow them on@CalWomensTennis), Instagram(@CalWomensTennis) and Facebook(/CalLadiesTennis).

