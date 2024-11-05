CTPL Round 5 Wrap | Cricket Tasmania

Elliot Stevenson

The University youth has scored two wins for Ben Hilfenhaus in Round 5 of the CTPL season.

The Lions convincingly defeated Greater Northern on Saturday before recording a thrilling win over North Hobart on Sunday.

Hilfenhaus was ecstatic with his side's performance despite fielding five teenagers in each of the clashes.

It's quite a young team, so it was great to see these players continue to develop and play important roles, he said.

Sunday was a classic example of that, when it came to the field there.

We knew that if we stuck to our plans of being patient and applying pressure, the tide would turn.

However, the first game was a reminder of the experienced stars that University possess, with Tim Ward (92 off 134 balls) and Param Uppal (42 off 76 balls) helping the Lions to 9-235.

Aidan OConnor continued to stake his claim for state selection as he took 6/43 from his 10 overs for the Raiders.

The northern side managed just 102 in response, thanks in part to the mysterious turn of Hobart Hurricane Patrick Dooley (4/12 from 10 overs)

The Lions had no time to rest on their laurels as the next day they traveled to the TCA Ground to take on North Hobart.

University batted first, and when Uppal and Ward failed, the lower middle order was left standing.

Zac Phair made 50 from 68 balls, while relative newcomers Charlie Hill (28 from 56 balls) and Louis Smith (25 from 33 balls) also chipped in.

With 265 to chase, North Hobart started well, and at 3-219 looked like he was in the box seat.

Kade Applebee (69 off 116 balls) and Aiden Bariol (65 not out off 57 balls) were clinical for the Demons.

But a limiting death bowling performance from 19-year-old Louis Smith, as well as captain Param Uppal's brave decision to bowl leg-spinner Tom Chapman to inspire his team with a wicket, was key to the Lions' victory.

Smith took three of the last four wickets, while Chapman dismissed the dangerous Sanjay Anandarajah for 32.

North Hobart fell 14 agonizing runs behind on the total.

Hilfenhaus does not hold back in his admiration for the many young talents of Uni.

“It's obviously pretty exciting,” he said.

Not only in the short term, but also in the long term for the club.

As a club our aim is to produce cricketers who can go to the next level.

University are now level on points with New Town, a close second to the ladder-leading Bucks, with just a single day's round remaining.

Saturday's action also proved fruitful for Kingborough, with the Knights chasing Clarence's total of 193 at the Twin Ovals.

Cameron Walter took his second 4-wicket haul of the season, before Jack Ross (53 off 76 balls) helped secure victory for the home side.

Kingborough has now won three games in a row and is third in the standings.

New Town completed a mighty chase to beat a resistant Glenorchy side, winning with seven wickets with eight overs remaining.

Magpies captain-coach Josh Hartill made a blistering 116 not out from 135 balls, taking his team to 9-236 from 50 overs.

In reply it was number three batsman Joe Randall playing for the Bucks, making 89 not out off 95 balls to ensure the ladder leaders remained in first place.

The first of South Hobart-Sandy Bay's two weekend wins came in dominant fashion against North Hobart.

The Sharks made 222, Will Prestwidge (45 off 62 balls) and Caleb Oakes (48 off 64 balls) providing a bulk of the runs.

North Hobart managed just 158 ​​in response, partly due to a bowling performance from a clinical South Hobart-Sandy Bay team.

Sunday was just as fun for the Sharks as they defeated Glenorchy in Queenborough.

Sam Voss made 102 off 110 balls before being run out, while Tom Willoughby (74 off 101 balls) was a vital support act.

Voss hit five sixes on his way to the century, helping the Sharks to 9-308.

Glenorchy gave little in its bid to chase, falling 110 runs short despite a brave effort from Nikhil Chaudhury (53 off 43 balls).

Lindisfarne won the second match of the season, beating Clarence by 93 runs at Kangaroo Bay.

Opening batsman Keegan Oates (105 off 133 balls) made the difference for the Lightning, scoring 10 boundaries to lead his side to 6-252.

Economical bowling from Lindisfarne ensured they would come away with a win, with Keegan Oates (3/24 from 7 overs) proving his worth with ball in hand.

Harshtik Bimbral (3/15 from 3.2 overs) cleared the tail.

In the women's competition, Greater Northern have made a strong push into the T20 grand final with two wins over Clarence at Invermay Park on Sunday.

The first match proved to be a batting clinic from Raiders opener Emma Manix-Geeves, who hit 16 boundaries on his way to 108 and not off just 64 balls.

Greater Northern made 1-186 before bowling out Clarence for 99 to win the first of the double-header.

In the second, Raiders captain Ava Curtis was the star, taking 5/11 from her four overs, before making 56 not out from 50 balls to secure a seven-wicket win.

Curtis is averaging 79 in first grade this season and is proving to be a breakout star for Greater Northern with both bat and ball.

North Hobart also won after beating New Town at New Town Oval on Sunday.

Bethany Lane (66 from 58 balls) did the damage for the Bucks, but she was matched by Clare Scott (53 from 40 balls) and Melodie Armstrong (60 from 47 balls) for the Demons.

North Hobart won the match by eight wickets, chasing New Towns 147 with just ten balls remaining.

The Demons are now 5-1 and first on the Women's T20 ladder.