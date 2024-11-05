Matt Rhule plans to bring in outside evaluators to assess Nebraska's football program





LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) – In the midst of a three-game losing streak, Matt Rhule plans to bring in outside evaluators to assess his program for potential fixes on both sides of the ball. One of the best things you can do is look at it with fresh eyes, Rhule said. I'll have some people I trust look at us on offense and defense, see what we're doing and go from there. Part of Rhule's own evaluation will include the performance of offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. If you score 18 points, you're going to come under fire, Rhule said, adding that as a head coach he gets involved in those embers. However, I think it is very important that our players also take responsibility. We don't call plays they can't execute. The Huskers are coming off a stunning loss to a now 3-5 UCLA squad. The 27-20 setback led to new questions about Nebraska's offense, which has scored just 18.3 points per game in Big Ten play. With three chances left to reach the Big Reds' first bowl game since 2016, Rhule called on the players to take their fight into their own hands. I owe it to everyone to be honest. “I'm trying to find a way for the players to be more consistent,” he said. The players have to play. They have to play. They can't just say. Have you read what they say about Satt? You are Sat. You are the violation. In injury news, Rhule said Dylan Raiola suffered a back contusion in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game. He believes he will be available for the Huskers' next game at USC on Nov. 16. The Big Ten announced Nebraska-USC will have a 3:00 PM CT kickoff. Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily recap and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox. Copyright 2024 KOLN. All rights reserved.

