Which channel is Monday Night Football on tonight? How to watch





Week 9 of the NFL season ends with a Monday evening match between the still undefeated Kansas City Chiefs and the mediocre Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All seven wins in Kansas City have been competitive, but the defending Super Bowl champions continue to find a way to come out on top. The Buccaneers got off to a good start, but they have lost consecutive close games to good teams from Baltimore and Atlanta and are now at 4-4. Kansas City comes in as a heavy favorite of 9 1/2 pointsmatching the widest spread of the week, despite the Chiefs having only won by that many points twice. Kansas City is -500 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is +375, and the over-under is 45 1/2. Who's playing tonight on Monday Night Football? The NFL Week 9 Monday Night Football game features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. How can you watch Monday Night Football tonight? The Buccaneers at Chiefs game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. What time is Monday Night Football this week? The Buccaneers at Chiefs game kicks off at 6:15 PM MT/7:15 PM CT. Monday night football announcers Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) will call the game from the booth at Arrowhead Stadium, with Melissa Stark on the sidelines. Who will win on Monday Night Football? The Chiefs are a 9 1/2-point home favorite over the Buccaneers in the NFL Week 9 odds for the game, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Kansas City is at -500 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is at +375. The over/under is set at 45 1/2 points. The line: Kansas City 27-18. With a line of 9 1/2 and an over-under of 456 1/2, the expected outcome is a Chiefs win of 27-18 or 28-18. Buccaneers vs. Chiefs injury report Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay will be without standout receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) for the second straight game. The Buccaneers are also without Chris Godwin for the long term after he dislocated his left ankle against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 21. Evans was joined on the sidelines during practice Wednesday by linebacker Lavonte David (ankle/chest), defensive lineman Greg Gaines (calf), running back Bucky Irving (toe) and receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring). Kansas City Chiefs For the Chiefs, receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring), offensive lineman Ethan Driskell (illness) and cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (concussion) sat out Wednesday. Buccaneers at Chiefs predictions Bookies.com: Bet on the Chiefs covering against the Buccaneers Bill Speros writes: “There's an election night rematch of Super Bowl 55 on Monday night as the 4-4 Buccaneers visit the 7-0 Chiefs. But Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski won't walk through any doors at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs continue to dominate. with defense, and Patrick Mahomes, being Patrick Mahomes, has won a total of 13 straight wins, but the Chiefs fell to 5-2 ATS when the Raiders rallied for a backdoor coverage at the 9-point line Sunday in Las Vegas' largest line of the season and surprisingly only the second time they have been favored by more than a touchdown. The Buccaneers can score at any time, but have been scorched this week by the Ravens (Lamar Jackson) and Falcons (Kirk Cousins). are illuminated by KC's defense. “k 6. Bite the bottom here, but reserve the right to jump off, it goes even lower.” Dime for sports betting: Chiefs 28.1, Buccaneers 22 The site's formula predicts the Chiefs will win the NFL Week 9 matchup against the Buccaneers. ESPN: Chiefs have a 64.7% chance of beating the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football The site gives the Buccaneers a 35.1% chance of winning the NFL Week 9 matchup, with a 0.2% chance of a tie. Dimers: Chiefs 26, Buccaneers 20 It reads: “After extensive simulations, our model gives the Buccaneers a 28% chance of winning, while the Chiefs have a 72% chance of winning.” Bret Bloomquist can be reached at [email protected]; @Bretbloomquist on X. Reuters contributed to this report.

