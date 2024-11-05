Serena Williams' tennis lesson with her toddler is so adorable





Serena Williams is already leapfrogging the next generation of tennis superstars. The 23-time Grand Slam champion and her youngest daughter, Adira, took the court early for a lesson, but the littlest Williams was in no mood to cooperate on camera. A look at the National Portrait Gala 2022 In a cute Instagram post caption When is it too early?, Adira picks up a tennis ball as Serena tells her to put it in a basket, and says, Hey Adira, put it in here! The fourteen-month-old baby decides to do things her own way and throws the ball instead. The tennis star complains that Adira wasn't ready to play in front of the camera, explaining, “She just did it, man. We turned the camera on, she won't do it. In the replies, the seven-time Wimbledon champion's followers pointed out how quickly Adira was growing. Many couldn't believe this was the baby she had just had a year ago. Noting how much Adira looks like her big sister Olympia, one fan replied: So cute and Serena you had the same baby twice lol. Someone else thinks the girls will continue the family legacy and says: The next two sisters. The Ohanian Sisters. Serena shares Adira and seven-year-old Olympia with her husband Alexis Ohanian. Recently, the family has been posting more photos and videos of their lives, delighting fans. Mom and the girls are getting ready to go see Taylor Swift left the internet flooded with cuteness. The trailblazing athlete is well aware that her days have different priorities and she seems to love it. In a TikTok clip, the four-time Olympic gold medalist shared how things have changed for her: to writeMy life is very different now. Instead of chasing balls, I chase #Adira and help #Olympia with tennis lessons and cooking. (And all this is in between the venture capital calls). Every now and then, Serena likes to tease us with hints that she might return to professional tennis. But if this is how she spends her days on the court, it feels like she's probably having more fun with Adira than any other match.

