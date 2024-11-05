Why Indian batters struggle with left-arm spin | Cricket news

There is no denying that technical errors have slowly crept into the game of the T20-oriented modern batsman

If you are an Indian cricket follower with a sense of history, the capitulation against Ajaz Patel at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday might hurt you a little more.

Ask any Indian batsman from the 1980s and he would say that playing the likes of Padmakar Shivalkar, Rajinder Goel or Raghuram Bhat on the domestic circuit was much more challenging than taking on foreign left-arm spinners.

When Sunil Gavaskar finally reached Pakistan's Iqbal Qasim on a minefield in his final Test innings at the Chinnaswamy, after scoring 96, it was regarded as an exception that only underlined the rule of general dominance of the batsmen.

Over the years, left-arm finger spinners have still been largely seen as limiting options and it is difficult to find one from visiting sides single-handedly winning a Test match on Indian soil. Michael Clarke came close with a 6-9 spell at Wankhede in 2004, but VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar had done enough with two fantastic half-centuries earlier to help India win.

However, over the past decade, things have changed dramatically. While India's last Test series loss at home in 2012 was facilitated by England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar, little-known left-armers like Steve O'Keefe, Tom Hartley or Matthew Kuhnemann have played a major role in India's losses in India in recent years. few years.

But what happened against Ajaz and Mitchell Santner in the series against New Zealand – where they took two 28 of the 60 Indian wickets to fall in the series – was at the top. Superstars like Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill looked like sitting ducks and it always seemed like a matter of time before the proverbial death rattle would sound.

It is true that the quality of the pitches on which Test matches are played today is much more conducive to spin than in the past. In addition, the Decision Review System (DRS) has come into play, almost taking front-foot play out of the window. Nowadays, pad as the first line of defense no longer exists and every ball has to be played with the bat, which was not always the case in the previous generation.

Yet it is undeniable that the technical errors of the modern batsman have played a role in this decline in the quality of batting against left-arm spin. Former India batsman WV Raman, who also bowled spin with his left arm, believes growing up with the T20 mentality is taking its toll on the young Indian batsman's defence.

“It's really two things. While the new-age hitter more often than not plays with hard hands, the bat also doesn't come down straight. If the bat comes straight and the ball spins a little too much, then there's always a chance to miss the outside edge. But when the bat gets that little bit over the line, the outside edge always becomes more vulnerable,” Raman told TOI.

There was a notable exception in Rahul Dravid, whose bat came down from the gully area, but he had the genius to adjust it at the point of contact and find a way to get behind the line of the ball. The hard bit is a product of too many T20s, where every player wants to hit the ball with force. “Soft hands are a thing of the past and it means the edges go to the slips more regularly,” Raman said.

Sunil Subramaniam, another prominent left-arm spinner of yesteryear and one of R Ashwin's early mentors, feels the urge to play off the line and jabbing at the ball makes the modern batsman vulnerable to left-arm spin.

“Tendulkar would also go left-arm spin at times, in fact I got him out three times in domestic cricket. But Tendulkar always looked for shots over extra cover as that was one of his favorite scoring areas and sometimes yielded catches in that region. But I barely remember him struggling against the ball and turning away while taking a defensive shot. This is a completely new phenomenon,” said Subramaniam.

Tendulkar did wrestle Panesar in the 2012 series, but was in the latter stages of his career at the time. Subramaniam, who had 285 first-class wickets, explained GR Viswanath was a player who played successfully down the line against left-arm spin.

“But the good thing about GRV was that he could play late with soft hands, a quality that the current crop is losing. The only player in recent times who had the right technique to deal with that was Cheteshwar Pujara, but that's him no more.” part of the team,” said the renowned coach.

He also added that nowadays batsmen do not play spinners from their hands, so they try to read them from the field, which becomes difficult with sharp turners.