Rohit Sharma to retire from Test cricket after BGT 2024, claims India's World Cup winner, not getting any younger





Indian captain Rohit Sharma has come under significant criticism after the Men in Blue were whitewashed by New Zealand in the recently concluded three-match Test series at home. Following the defeat, discussions about Rohit's form in Test cricket have intensified, with many wondering whether he still deserves a place in the Indian team in the longest format of the game.

However, now former Indian cricketer and selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has come out and said that if Rohit indeed fails to get going in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, the Indian captain could retire from Test cricket even before the selectors make the tough decision would take.

Talking about Rohit Sharma's form on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said: 100 percent, you have to start thinking ahead (if India don't do well in Australia). If Rohit Sharma doesn't do well, I think he himself will retire from Test cricket, for all you know. He will only play ODIs. He has already left T20I cricket. We must not forget that he is also getting older. He's not getting any younger.”

Rohit Sharma meets BCCI officials after assault in New Zealand: According to a recent PTI report, an informal meeting will take place between the BCCI officials, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma regarding the future of the Indian team going forward. A BCCI source told the agency that the meeting would take place ahead of Team India's departure to Australia on November 10. While the shares will be drawn up, the BCCI is reportedly in no mood to tinker with the already announced squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The source further states that things could soon go wrong for Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin and Jadeja if India fail to qualify for the WTC finals in England. Such a circumstance could soon afterwards lead to the exclusion of all four senior players from the team for the five-Test series in England.

