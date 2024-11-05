Rowan's Palumbo and Herman, WP's Dennehy earn weekly NJAC field hockey honors





PITMAN — The New Jersey Athletic Conference announced its weekly hockey awards for the week ending Nov. 3. OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK ALLIE PALUMBO Rowan University

Senior forward Mantua, NJ/Clearview Regional Palumbo earned NJAC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season and the second time in as many weeks. She contributed two goals and an assist in Rowan's undefeated week, securing its fourth consecutive NJAC regular-season title. Palumbo assisted on the winning goal in Rowan's 3-1 win over Stockton and scored twice within the first three minutes in the 6-0 win over Montclair State, moving her to a team-leading 14 goals this season. DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK TESS HERMAN Rowan University

Junior midfielder Berlin, NJ/East Regional Herman collects NJAC Defensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row. As a key defender, she helped Rowan earn wins over Stockton (3-1) and Montclair State (6-0), limiting opponents to just one goal in both games. She anchored a back line that held MSU to just four shots (two on goal). Her efforts contributed to Rowan's seventh shutout this season and extended their winning streak to eight games as the Profs completed an undefeated conference schedule. Rookie of the week JULIA DENNEHY William Paterson University

Freshman midfielder Norwalk, CT/Norwalk Dennehy becomes the second Pioneer this season to earn NJAC Rookie of the Week honors. She led the Pioneers' attack with her first career multi-goal performance, scoring twice and adding an assist in the 4–1 win over Ramapo in the season finale. She finishes the 2024 season with three goals and two assists for eight points, which ranks second on the team this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://njacsports.com/news/2024/11/5/rowans-palumbo-and-herman-wps-dennehy-earn-njac-field-hockey-weekly-honors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos