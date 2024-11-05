Taiwan's top male rower falls to the lowest world ranking since 2019





Taipei, Nov. 5 (CNA) Taiwanese rower and Olympian Lin Yun-ju () table tennis world rankings fell from 12th to 14th in men's singles, the lowest since July 2019, as announced Tuesday by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) . The ITTF calculates the world rankings for each player on a weekly basis as the sum of the best eight results in events played in the previous twelve months. Lin was penalized zero points for two events after being absent from several World Table Tennis (WTT) events. In addition, the 1,000 points he gained from winning the 2023 WTT Champions matches in Frankfurt were also removed from his accumulated ranking points this week after falling outside the one-year period. At the same time, Lin has not been able to progress beyond the quarter-finals in any men's singles competition since the Paris Olympics. The 23-year-old rower is currently defending his crown at the 2024 WTT Champions Games in Frankfurt and has a chance to return to the rankings. Lin won his round of 32 match against French table tennis player Alexis Lebrun on Monday (German time). Other Taiwanese players featured in the global men's singles top 50 include Kao Cheng-jui () at 24th, unchanged from last week; Chuang Chih-yuan (), up one place to 42nd; and Feng Yi-hsin (), dropped one spot to 50th. In women's singles, Cheng I-ching () rose one place to 8th, while Huang Yi-hua () fell one place to 35th. (By Huang Chiao-wen and Wu Kuan-hsien) End item/AW

