How Jawaharlal Nehru saved Indian cricket





With the 27th meeting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Movement (CHOGM) having just concluded in Apia, the capital of Samoa, and with the Indian cricket team licking its wounds after being defeated by New Zealand in the recent Test series, it is relevant to watch 75 years ago when the Commonwealth movement and Indian Test cricket almost collided.

The Imperial Cricket Conference (now the International Cricket Council) was founded in 1909 with England, Australia and South Africa as the three founding members. While the first two had played the first official Test match in Melbourne in March 1877, South Africa had been granted Test status a few years later and played their first Test series at home against England in 1888–89.

The standard of cricket in South Africa at the time was hardly that of a second XI in the English county. Yet they gained membership over more deserving candidates, especially the US and Argentina, where cricket was much stronger (purely because they were members of the Commonwealth). This was one of the most important clauses of the ICC: only members of the Commonwealth could become members. India played its first Test as a member of the ICC at Lords in 1932, when it was still under British rule. It played its first series as an independent nation in Australia in 1947-48, and first at home to the West Indies in 1948-49. The Prime Minister's team on the field during the Parliament cricket match held in aid of the flood fund at New Delhi's National Stadium on September 13, 1953. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru (C) is seen running to pick up the ball. (Express archive) A spicy situation arose in 1950 when the government, after becoming a republic, considered leaving the Commonwealth altogether, which in turn would have meant India losing its membership of the ICC and its Test status. But despite pressure from Home Minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel and his own ruling Congress party, India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru decided to remain within the Commonwealth community. At its annual meeting in Lords, London, in 1948, even as the debate raged in India over whether the Commonwealth should stay or leave, the ICC in turn postponed a decision on India's membership for two years and granted a provisional status. India became a republic on January 26, 1950, but remained part of the Commonwealth thanks to Nehru. This meant that India was granted permanent membership at the 1950 ICC meeting. Nehru had played cricket at school in Harrow and regularly turned up for the annual parliamentarians' match in Delhi. Whether or not his decision was partly motivated by a desire for India to retain Test status is not known. But in fact he saved cricket in India at a time when it was competing for attention with football and hockey. The fact that he was stripped of Test status so soon after independence would certainly have sounded the death knell for the game in the country. This incident was narrated by Mihir Bose in his 2019 book The Nine Waves: The Extraordinary History of Indian Cricket. However, there was another twist to the story. Just over ten years later, another spicy political situation arose that severely tested the ICC. South Africa, under the threat of sanctions from member states because of its racist apartheid policy, decided to unilaterally withdraw from the Commonwealth under the leadership of the hard-line Prime Minister Hendrik Verwoerd. This meant automatic suspension from the ICC. It was created largely at the initiative of South African gold and diamond magnate Sir Abe Bailey, with Clause 5 of the Constitution implicitly intended to exclude the powerful US team. This came back to bite South Africa. At the ICC meeting in Lords in 1961, a decision on the vexed issue was postponed until the following year. And in 1962 the decision was: there was nothing to stop South Africa's matches being called Tests, even if they were not recognized as official by the ICC. This only added to the confusion. Essentially the whole issue was swept under the carpet, with South Africa continuing to play only England, New Zealand and Australia, as was their practice. Despite mixed signals about the status of their matches, official or unofficial, all cricket statistics have disappeared with the former. Because England and Australia had veto power, the non-white members Pakistan, South Africa and the West Indies had little say in the matter. But South Africa was eventually banned from all international cricket in 1970, as well as from the International Olympic Committee and other world sporting bodies, under pressure from the non-white bloc. It did not return to world cricket until November 1991 with a historic tour of India comprising three One Day Internationals. This follows the dissolution of the African National Congress and the release in 1990 of its iconic leader Nelson Mandela after 27 years in prison. A lot has changed in the cricket world in the last 75 years. The veto powers of England and Australia were abolished shortly after Jagmohan Dalmiya became president of the ICC in 1997. The ICC's membership now extends to more than 100 countries around the world. Today, with its enormous financial clout thanks in large part to the cash-rich Indian Premier League, launched in 2008, it is India that rules international cricket. All thanks to India's first Prime Minister, however unintentionally. The writer is the author of numerous sports books, including his latest, Salim Durani: the prince of Indian cricket

