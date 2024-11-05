The 2024 ACC Field Hockey Championship begins Tuesday





WINSTON-SALEM, NC (theACC.com) After a highly competitive regular season of hockey in the Atlantic Coast Conference, all focus will shift to the 2024 ACC Field Hockey Championship, which begins on Tuesday, November 5 at Kentner Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The tournament lasts until Friday, November 8 Seven-time reigning conference champion North Carolina is the No. 1 seed and will meet ACC newcomer Cal, the No. 8 seed, in Tuesday's 10 a.m. ET quarterfinal game. The winner of the Tar Heels and Golden Bears game will meet the winner of No. 4 Virginia and No. 5 Syracuse, who meet in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at 12:30 PM ET. The first semifinal will be played on Wednesday at 1:00 PM ET. In the second set of quarterfinals on Tuesday, No. 2 Duke will play No. 7 Wake Forest at 3:30 PM ET. Tuesday's nightcap will feature No. 3 Boston College and No. 6 Stanford. The winners of each quarterfinal will meet in Wednesday's second semifinal, starting at 3:30 PM ET. The championship game will be played Friday at noon ET. ACC Network will show all the tournament action live with Leah Secondo and Suzanne Bush present. On Monday afternoon, North Carolina junior forward Ryleigh Heck was named ACC Offensive Player of the Year, while Virginia senior defenseman Jans Croon was selected as ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Boston College sophomore Charley Kramer won ACC Goalkeeper of the Year honors, while California's Liz Klompmaker earned ACC Freshman of the Year laurels. North Carolina's Erin Matson was selected as ACC Coach of the Year. The honorees were chosen through a vote among the league's nine head coaches. Five ACC field hockey programs are ranked in this week's Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I Coaches Poll, including No. 2 North Carolina, No. 3 Virginia, No. 6 Duke, No. 9 Boston College and No. 12 Syracuse. Four of the top five teams in the November 3 RPI rankings are from the ACC. North Carolina leads the nation at No. 1, followed by No. 3 Virginia, No. 4 Boston College and No. 5 Duke. No other conference has more than two teams in the top 10. ACC Field Hockey Weekly Schedule

Tuesday, November 5 Quarter-finals #1 North Carolina vs. #8 Cal | 10am | ACC Network

#4 Virginia vs. #5 Syracuse | 12:30 pm | ACC Network

#2 Duke vs. #7 Wake Forest | 3:30 PM | ACC Network

#3 Boston College vs. #6 Stanford | 6:00 PM | ACC Network Wednesday November 6 Semi-finals Semi-final #1 | 1:00 PM | ACC Network

Semi-final #2 | 3:30 PM | ACC Network Friday November 8 Championship 2024 ACC Field Hockey Championship Game | Afternoon | ACC Network Pointing to ACC field hockey The ACC continues to boast the highest RPI as a conference, while also leading the way in opponent success, strength of opponent schedule and road RPI. The ACC also ranks second in road success.

Four of the top five teams in the November 3 RPI rankings are from the ACC. North Carolina leads the nation at No. 1, followed by No. 3 Virginia, No. 4 Boston College and No. 5 Duke. No other conference has more than two teams in the top 10.

North Carolina leads the nation in scoring, with an average of 4.07 goals per game. The Tar Heels also lead the nation in points per game with 11.80.

North Carolina has the best goals against average in the country, allowing just 0.50 goals per game. Duke ranks third with 0.60 goals per game.

Duke has shut out its opponents 11 times in 16 games played this season. The Blue Devils lead the nation with 0.69 shutouts per game. North Carolina ranks third with 0.60 shutouts per game.

Cal leads the nation in defensive saves with 15 this season. No other ACC team has more than five.

North Carolina has the third-best save percentage nationally, stopping 82.1 percent of opponent shots. Duke ranks 10th with a save percentage of 77.8.

North Carolina has averaged a scoring margin of 3.86, which is the best in the country.

North Carolina's Charly Bruder leads the nation in goals per game, scoring 1.40, while Syracuse's Bo van Kempen and Cal's Liz Klompmaker are tied for seventh at 0.94.

North Carolina's Ryleigh Heck tied for the national lead in assists per game at 1:00. Virginia's Emily Field and North Carolina's Pleun Lammers rank tenth nationally with 0.67 assists per game.

Bruder and Heck both rank in the top three nationally in points per game. Bruder ranks second in the nation at 2.93 points per game, while Heck is third with an average of 2.60 points per game.

North Carolina's Abigail Taylor ranks third nationally in save percentage, stopping 81.6 percent of shots. Duke's Frederique Taylor is in fifth place with 80.0 percent.

Cal's Canisha van Duyn ranks second nationally with seven defensive saves this season.

North Carolina is one of two remaining undefeated teams in Division I hockey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theacc.com/news/2024/11/4/2024-acc-field-hockey-championship-to-begin-on-tuesday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos