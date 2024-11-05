Alice Clarke and Grace Johnson sign first professional contracts

Lancashire Thunder are delighted to announce that Alice Clarke and Grace Johnson have signed their first professional contracts with the Club ahead of the 2025 season.

Wicketkeeper and top batsman Clarke, who previously had a pay-as-you-play contract with Lancashire Thunder, has signed a one-year deal at Emirates Old Trafford.

Clarke has made six senior appearances for Lancashire Thunder, including five during the 2024 season, with her top score of 41 coming in the final match of the season win over Western Storm.

The 23-year-old from Accrington CC also played Under 15s, Under 17s and senior cricket for Lancashire and Clarke also impressed during her time in the Thunder Academy before moving into the senior set-up.

Johnson becomes the 11e graduated from Thunder Academy to sign a professional contract and was rewarded with a two-year deal after a breakthrough campaign in 2024, which saw the all-rounder make her senior debut before being named Young Player of the Year.

Johnson also led the Lancashire U18s to national double success this year, playing an important role with both bat and ball. She scored 1,286 runs in all Lancashire and Thunder cricket combined during the 2024 season, taking 61 wickets.

Johnson, 19, started playing junior club cricket at Lowerhouse CC before moving to Ramsbottom Ladies in 2022.

said Alice Clarke: It is a proud moment to sign my first professional contract with Lancashire Thunder and I look forward to the opportunity that awaits us.

It was great to play some first team cricket in the regional competitions last season, now I want to continue and hopefully cement my place in the 2025 squad.

Grace Johnson responded: I am very pleased to have signed my first professional contract with Lancashire Thunder, following a breakthrough season in which I made my first-team debut and also won the Young Player of the Year award.

I would like to thank Eric Howarth and everyone at Lowerhouse CC, everyone at Ramsbottom CC and everyone at Lancashire Thunder who have been a huge help and support in my journey to get to this point.

Director of Cricket Performance David Thorley added: I would like to congratulate both Alice and Grace on signing their first professional contract. I am sure this is an incredibly proud achievement for their families and everyone who has played a part in their cricketing journeys so far.

Alice has been in and around our set-up for some time and it was great to see her kicking things off last season, playing regular first-team cricket during the second half of the campaign and really improving her game to earn this contract .

For Grace, it was a brilliant achievement to make her First Team debut at the age of 19, after becoming the last young player to progress through the Thunder Academy. We are excited about the prospect of its further development in the coming years and beyond.

