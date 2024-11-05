Celebrini talks about hip injury: “I feel great”





Macklin Celebrini is back and feeling great. It sucked to play one game and then have to sit out for a while, Celebrini said in his first media presence since opening night. But it was the right thing to do, I feel great now and can't wait to get back out there. The San Jose Sharks star had an NHL debut to remember on October 10, scoring a goal and an assist, but then went on IR with a hip injury. Macklin Celebrini says he hurt his hip during an Oct. 1 game with the Utah Hockey Club when Kevin Stenlund tripped him. When I went into the boards, I hurt my hip a little bit in the preseason game, I rehabbed from it, he said. San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier had said Celebrini initially hurt his hip on September 24 when he left training camp practice early. I don't remember that. “I have no idea,” Celebrini said. Anyway, Celebrini was feeling great before opening night. It felt really good and then it got worse during the first game, the first shift, he reported. The rookie admitted that he may have pushed himself more than he should have. I didn't want to play in that game, so I kind of stuck with it. But something didn't feel right at the end of the match, Celebrini said, confirming that the injury worsened during the 5-4 OT loss. Celebrini returns to a San Jose Sharks team that has been through hell and back. Including opening night, the Sharks lost their first nine games, becoming the first team in NHL history to lose their first nine in a season in consecutive years. But three wins in the last four have seemingly righted the ship. There's a lot of joy in this locker room since we continued that little streak, Celebrini said. And now the Sharks are getting one of their best players back.

