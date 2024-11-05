Pakistani all-rounder signs long-term contract with Middlesex cricket





Middlesex Cricket is pleased to announce the signing of all-rounder Zafar Gohar, who will immediately join the Club on a contract lasting until the end of the 2026 season. The Lahore-born left-arm spinner brings a wealth of experience and skills to Middlesex, having represented Pakistan in both Test and One Day International formats. Gohar arrives at Middlesex after a successful four-year spell with Gloucestershire, where he made a significant impact on the domestic circuit. Now, as a local cricketer, he is eligible to compete in all three formats for Middlesex, adding to the team's depth and versatility. Throughout his career, Gohar has made 84 first-class appearances, claiming 300 wickets at an impressive average of 31.52. His best bowling figures are 7 for 79, and he has contributed with the bat, scoring 2,538 runs at an average of 22.46, including a top score of 100 not out. In the white-ball formats, Gohar has played 160 matches, amassing 199 wickets, with eye-catching figures of 5 for 56 in List A cricket and 4 for 14 in T20s. During his time with Gloucestershire he played 34 first-class matches, taking 118 wickets and achieving best figures of 6 for 43. Middlesex's Managing Director of Cricket, Alan Coleman, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, saying: “Zafar is a player we have admired for some time and have been watching closely. We are delighted to have secured his services as a local cricketer for the next two seasons. “In Championship cricket we have identified the need to increase our wicket-taking threat in all conditions and adding a quality international spinner to our line-up will strengthen us and add a greater threat on all types of surfaces. Adding a senior bowler to our white-ball teams will also help the side in those situations where we have lacked experience in the shorter formats in recent years. Coleman further emphasized the importance of Gohar's experience, especially for the club's younger spinners: “The addition of someone like Zafar to our squad not only adds quality but also invaluable experience, and our young spinners will benefit immensely from having him in the play group. We are excited to see what Zafar can do for Middlesex and are pleased to have him on board.” Zafar Gohar expressed his excitement about the move, commenting: “I am thrilled to be joining Middlesex and making Lord's my home base for the next two years. It is a club with a rich history, and to be part of this next chapter is extremely exciting. The opportunity to contribute to both the red ball and white ball teams was a big part of my decision to make Middlesex my home, and I can't wait to play my part in what I hope will be a successful 2025 for the club. .”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2507637/pakistan-all-rounder-signs-long-term-contract-with-middlesex-cricket The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos