College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: Top 25 Projections for Week 11
The first 2024 College Football Playoff rankings are almost here. Before the CFP committee releases the rankings, I predict where the top 25 teams will land.
POLLS: Latest Top 25 Rankings
The first of six CFP top 25 reveals will take place on Tuesday, November 5 (here's the full schedule). Ahead of the announcement, here's a prediction of how the committee might rank the top 25 teams. Please note that these are my predictions, and mine alone. I look at head-to-head results, schedule strength, games against ranked teams and more to help rank the teams as I think the CFP committee will. You can read the CFP Committee's official protocols here.
2024 College Football Playoffs Rankings Predictions: Initial Top 25 Projections
These predictions are from Monday, November 4.
- Oregon (9-0) Oregon is undefeated with a win over Ohio State. The Ducks are ranked No. 1.
- Ohio State (7-1) Ohio State's only loss of the season came to the No. 1 team in the nation of Oregon, and it just beat a Penn State team that will likely be in the committee's top 10. The only thing that could keep the Buckeyes out of the top two is their non-conference schedule.
- Georgia (7-1) Georgia trails Ohio State because the loss came to an Alabama team that is worse than Oregon. However, the Bulldogs come in at No. 3 due to wins over ranked teams Clemson and Texas.
- BYU (8-0) BYU may surprise some with its rankings on Tuesday. The Cougars are undefeated and have notable wins over Kansas State and SMU to bolster their resume. That offsets any questions the committee has about the strength of the scheme.
- Miami (FL) (9-0) Miami is undefeated, but its only win over a team that will be reviewed by the committee is Louisville. As a potentially winless team, Miami falls outside the top four.
- Tennessee (7-1) Tennessee's only loss came to Arkansas, but the win over Alabama moves the Vols into the top six.
- Texel (7-1) Texas is in seventh place because its wins over Michigan, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt have not aged well. Add in a multiple-score loss that none of the top six teams have, and the Longhorns are ranked just right.
- Penn State (7-1) Penn State's best win is against an Illinois team that has already suffered three losses. The Nittany Lions also suffered their first loss (against Ohio State), which will still be fresh in the committee's memory.
- Indiana (9-0) Indiana is undefeated, but the program is the worst of the undefeated quartet in the top 10. The Hoosiers have yet to beat a team, even if they qualify for the initial CFP rankings.
- Alabama (6-2) Alabama is in the top 10 because of its wins over Georgia and Missouri. The Tide has losses to Vanderbilt and Tennessee, but those wins, especially the win over the Bulldogs, vault Alabama into the top 10.
- SMU (8-1) SMU's only loss came to a BYU team that I think the committee will think highly of. Add in wins over Louisville and most recently Pitt, and the Mustangs get the last CFP spot overall.
- Notre Dame (7-1) Notre Dame is coming off a win over Texas A&M, but that loss to Northern Illinois at home is harrowing. That will keep the Fighting Irish out of the playoffs for now.
- Texas A&M (7-2) It's important that Texas A&M is behind Notre Dame, but ahead of LSU, even after a tough loss to South Carolina.
- LSU (6-2) LSU's loss to USC has aged like sour grapes. However, a win over Ole Miss will keep the Tigers on the bubble in the first CFP rankings.
- Boise State (7-1) Boise State lost to the No. 1 team in the country by just three points and defeated a now 7-1 Washington State team by three touchdowns. The Broncos open the CFP rankings in the top 15, even though the committee has ranked teams outside the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or SEC tier in the past.
- Ole Miss (7-2) Ole Miss has lost two games by a total of six points. While the non-conference schedule left a lot to be desired, the win over South Carolina looks better.
- Iowa State (7-1) Iowa State lost to an unranked Texas Tech squad by one point. However, a win over non-conference Iowa is important to open things up at No. 17.
- Pittsburgh (7-1) Pitt is coming off a loss to SMU, but the Panthers are still a one-loss team. With Pitt's only loss coming to a ranked team, it opens in the top 20.
- Kansas State (7-2) A loss to Houston was unexpected and put distance between Kansas State and the playoff bubble, but a win over Colorado looks much better than it did back then.
- Army (8-0) Army is 8-0, but it has not yet defeated or played a team that will be considered by the committee. However, the Black Knights get a top-20 spot after an undefeated start.
- Louisville (6-3) Louisville's win over Clemson gave the Cardinals a big win and offset three ranking losses to Notre Dame, SMU and Miami, all top-12 teams.
- Clemson (6-2) Although Clemson has fewer losses than Louisville, the head-to-head competition matters here.
- South Carolina (5-3) South Carolina just defeated Texas A&M by 24 points. South Carolina's three losses came to ranked teams, but that win puts them ranked.
- Missouri (6-2) Missouri has two losses against Alabama and Texas A&M, but the win over Vanderbilt gives it a spot in the rankings.
- Colorado (6-2) Colorado opens just outside the top 20 because you can make a legitimate argument that its best win this season has been over North Dakota State.
Notable questions about the College Football Playoff rankings
How big is the stain of Notre Dame?
That loss in Northern Illinois could mean a lot or it could mean little. What the committee thinks will determine whether Notre Dame starts in the top 10 or outside the projected playoff field.
Where does the highest ranked team with two losses end up?
2024 will be the first year a two-loss team makes the College Football Playoff. The initial CFP rankings are important as we learn how the committee views two-loss teams in this new format.
What does the Boise State committee think?
Boise State is ranked No. 12 in the AP poll and No. 14 in the coaches poll, but neither poll impacts the CFP rankings. Could Boise State be higher than a 12 seed? It's a possibility.
How much will the strength of the schedule matter?
In recent years, the CFP Committee has weighed heavily on the strength of the scheme. I reflected that in some of my predictions. However, this is a new committee, so things may be different. How the committee views SOS will impact teams like Miami (FL), Indiana and more.
|
