Women's tennis completes fall schedule at Toledo Invitational





TOLEDO, OH. The Oakland Women's Tennis team returns from Toledo after completing their fall competition. The Golden Grizzlies faced both Toledo and Cleveland State in the Toledo Invitational, where they went 10-16 overall. The team started off strong on Friday and won 8-7. Friday there were mainly doubles matches and some singles matches. The invitation ended on Saturday with only singles. Numerous Golden Grizzlies earned victories at the Toledo Invitational. Emilia Jarvinen , Warisara “Dear” Lee , Edie Hammond And Martyna Piechowicz saw continued success in doubles competition. Nisa Bulut And Josie Ward also achieved a victory in doubles matches. Nisa Bulut picked up a pair of singles victories to help the Golden Grizzlies on Saturday. Below are the results from the Toledo Invitational: Double results: Jarvinen/Lee (OAK) final Scholten/Rondon (TOL) 6-3

Hammond/Piechowicz (OAK) def. Rhegness/Redmile (TOL/CSU) 6-1

Jarvinen/Lee (OAK) def. Moutama/Ibanez (TOL) 6-3

Hammond/Piechowicz (OAK) def. Rhegness/Montreuil (TOL/OAK) 6-2

Bulut/Ward (OAK) def. Moutama/Ibanez (TOL) 6-4

Hammond/Piechowicz (OAK) def. Frogner/Mustafa (CSU) 6-2 Singles results: Jarvinen (OAK) def. Rondon (TOL) 6-4, 4-6, 12-10

Bulut (OAK) defeats. Ibanez (TOL) 4-6, 7-5, 10-8

Bulut (OAK) defeats. Vevere (CSU) 2-6, 6-4, 11-9

Lee (OAK) def. Ibanez (TOL) 3-6, 6-2, 10-7 Overall individual results:

Emilia Jarvinen 3-3

Warisara “Dear” Lee 3-3

Edie Hammond 3-2

Martyna Piechowicz 3-2

Tara Montreuil 0-3

Nisa Bulut 2-3

Josie Ward 1-5 The Toledo Invitational marks the completion of fall play for the Golden Grizzlies. This fall has showcased the success of countless Golden Grizzlies and new opportunities. With some new faces this fall, the Golden Grizzlies look to the spring to continue their push to the postseason.

