Sports
Penguins Today: Election night anxiety with a side of anxious hockey
The United States has held fifteen presidential elections since Pittsburgh became an NHL city. But the Penguins have played just five times on presidential election day.
Seems like this should have happened more often, right? Tuesday nights in November are prime hockey territory.
Anyway, as the election nears its end and I continue to dream of the Penguins TV broadcasts no longer being flooded with political ads, I couldn't sleep last night and spent the time doing research.
Some penguins-on-election-night trivia:
- Gain: 3
- To lose: 1
- Ties: 1
- Most common opponent: Edmonton Oilers (1984, 1988, 2016)
- Most goals: Conor Sheary, Syl Apps, Rick Kehoe two each
- Most points: Apps, Kehoe, Pierre Larouche three each
- Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin never scored a goal and combined for just two points.
But wait, there's more!
There is no correlation between the game outcome and the presidential winner when the Penguins play on the night of the general election. See for yourself:
Penguins and presidents
|
Date
|
Game result
|
Election winner
|
November 8, 2016
|
Penguins 4, Oilers 3
|
Donald Trump
|
November 3, 1992
|
Penguins 2, Islanders 0
|
Bill Clinton
|
November 8, 1988
|
Oilers 7, Penguins 3
|
George H. W. Bush
|
November 6, 1984
|
Penguins 3, Oilers 3
|
Ronald Reagan
|
November 2, 1976
|
Penguins 7, Kings 1
|
Jimmy Carter
Okay, enough about all this. Well, one last thing.
Tonight marks the first time the Penguins will play a road game on presidential election night. So when you hear someone say something about righting history, you know, in one case, that it's irrefutable.
GO DEEPER
Rickard Rakell, afraid of his own demise, found himself and his game
How to watch, listen, follow
The Penguins (5-7-1, 11 points) face the New York Islanders (4-6-2, 10 points) at UBS Arena. The opening faceoff is scheduled for just after 7:30 PM ET.
- Regional TV/Streaming: SportsNet Pittsburgh/SNP 360
- Local/regional radio: WXDX-FM, Penguins Radio Network
- US streaming: ESPN+
So me @Real_RobRossi and Josh Yohe is @JoshYohe_PGH as You can still find us on the Xs feed.
Milestones wet
It's been a few weeks without a major milestone for a Penguins player. That should end soon, maybe tonight.
Crosby has three goals of 600 total reached or surpassed by just 20 players. Crosby becomes only the ninth player to score at least 600 goals and 1,600 points, after reaching 1,600 last month (the same night Malkin reached 500 career goals).
He's fine.
He's also on a bit of a tailspin, with a pair of two-goal games in a row and seven points in the last three games. Crosby has torched the Islanders for 41 goals and 134 points in 86 career games, which is my way of saying there's a chance.
Touch passes
Yesterday, Crosby was named the NHL's third star of last week. His historical rival, Alex Ovechkin, was selected as the first star.
To my amazement, this is the first time Crosby and Ovechkin have been selected together as part of the NHL's weekly three-star roster.
This is their twentieth season in the league. No player has scored more goals or points in that period. They all won the major regular season awards.
Foreign.
Injured wingers Bryan Rust (lower body) and Matt Nieto (MCL) traveled with the Penguins to New York.
Rust had training on the ice and Nieto was a full participant in the training on Monday. Nieto could make his season debut during this three-game road trip.
Don't miss it
The Penguins are officially in waiver territory in Dom Luszczyszyn's latest NHL Playoff report.
There is good news, though: the Penguins will play two of the Eastern Conferences' bubble teams this week, the Islanders and Washington Capitals. But it's very early in the season that the Metropolitan Division games matter as much as this one.
Depending on how this road trip goes, you might want to dig deeper into Scott Wheeler's 2025 NHL Draft rankings.
Scott has six prospects in Tier 1 or Tier 2, which projects a deep pool for lottery clubs.
I wouldn't recommend falling in love with a prospect just yet. A lot of things need to happen before the Penguins can move into James Hagen or Porter Martone territory, but Scott above all doesn't feel like a team has to pick first or second to land a prospect who can reshape a franchise .
(Photo: Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5900270/2024/11/05/penguins-today-election-night/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How Trump 2.0 would remake Washington
- Minister Amran vows to resign if he fails to end food import mafia
- Vodafone & Threes response to CMA Remedies Action Report
- How to watch AFG vs BAN Today Match live TV broadcast and streaming?
- Who's who in Kemi Badenoch's new Conservative shadow cabinet?
- PM Modi expresses grief over death of folk singer Sharda Sinha
- Double Fish 2024 Paris Olympics Commemorative Table Tennis Balls Limited Package
- A surprising poll shows Trump down in the two-win state
- Why Donald Trump can vote in the 2024 election even after his felony conviction
- Asking for Jokowi's blessing, Herman Deru's efforts to ease Matahati's closeness to Prabowo?
- A mild earthquake was recorded near Moncton on Monday evening
- Turkey's main opposition leader Zel warns of political traps targeting Kurdish municipalities