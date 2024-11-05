Penguins Today: Election night anxiety with a side of anxious hockey

The United States has held fifteen presidential elections since Pittsburgh became an NHL city. But the Penguins have played just five times on presidential election day.

Seems like this should have happened more often, right? Tuesday nights in November are prime hockey territory.

Anyway, as the election nears its end and I continue to dream of the Penguins TV broadcasts no longer being flooded with political ads, I couldn't sleep last night and spent the time doing research.

Some penguins-on-election-night trivia:

Gain: 3

3 To lose: 1

1 Ties: 1

1 Most common opponent: Edmonton Oilers (1984, 1988, 2016)

Edmonton Oilers (1984, 1988, 2016) Most goals: Conor Sheary, Syl Apps, Rick Kehoe two each

Conor Sheary, Syl Apps, Rick Kehoe two each Most points: Apps, Kehoe, Pierre Larouche three each

Apps, Kehoe, Pierre Larouche three each Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin never scored a goal and combined for just two points.

But wait, there's more!

There is no correlation between the game outcome and the presidential winner when the Penguins play on the night of the general election. See for yourself:

Penguins and presidents Date Game result Election winner November 8, 2016 Penguins 4, Oilers 3 Donald Trump November 3, 1992 Penguins 2, Islanders 0 Bill Clinton November 8, 1988 Oilers 7, Penguins 3 George H. W. Bush November 6, 1984 Penguins 3, Oilers 3 Ronald Reagan November 2, 1976 Penguins 7, Kings 1 Jimmy Carter

Okay, enough about all this. Well, one last thing.

Tonight marks the first time the Penguins will play a road game on presidential election night. So when you hear someone say something about righting history, you know, in one case, that it's irrefutable.

How to watch, listen, follow

The Penguins (5-7-1, 11 points) face the New York Islanders (4-6-2, 10 points) at UBS Arena. The opening faceoff is scheduled for just after 7:30 PM ET.

Milestones wet

It's been a few weeks without a major milestone for a Penguins player. That should end soon, maybe tonight.

Crosby has three goals of 600 total reached or surpassed by just 20 players. Crosby becomes only the ninth player to score at least 600 goals and 1,600 points, after reaching 1,600 last month (the same night Malkin reached 500 career goals).

He's fine.

He's also on a bit of a tailspin, with a pair of two-goal games in a row and seven points in the last three games. Crosby has torched the Islanders for 41 goals and 134 points in 86 career games, which is my way of saying there's a chance.

Touch passes

Yesterday, Crosby was named the NHL's third star of last week. His historical rival, Alex Ovechkin, was selected as the first star.

To my amazement, this is the first time Crosby and Ovechkin have been selected together as part of the NHL's weekly three-star roster.

This is their twentieth season in the league. No player has scored more goals or points in that period. They all won the major regular season awards.

Foreign.

Injured wingers Bryan Rust (lower body) and Matt Nieto (MCL) traveled with the Penguins to New York.

Rust had training on the ice and Nieto was a full participant in the training on Monday. Nieto could make his season debut during this three-game road trip.

