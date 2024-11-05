



New Delhi, The ICC has successfully completed a groundbreaking AI-powered social media moderation trial to eradicate abuse in women's football. It found that almost a fifth of comments on player or team accounts are malicious or auto-generated, according to a report. ICC successfully tests an AI tool to combat abuse in women's cricket The trial was conducted during the T20 Women's World Cup in the UAE in October to “protect the cricket community from toxic content and create a safer and inclusive online environment for players and fans. The International Cricket Council, in partnership with technology company GoBubble, has used an artificial intelligence tool to tackle online abuse against female players. Of the 1,495,149 social media comments monitored across 60 player and eight team accounts, approximately 271,100 included racism, sexism, homophobia and other forms of abuse, according to a report in 'ESPNCricinfo'. ICC Head of Digital Finn Bradshaw noted that this trial was driven by the need to create a safer online space for female athletes, whose growing popularity has made them more vulnerable to harassment. “The last thing you want is a teenage girl who has some talent and ability and then sees what one of her heroes is going through on social media and thinks, 'I can't face that,'” Bradshaw told the paper. report. “We know that mental health is so important around the world and that social media can be terrible for mental health. So anything we can do to make that girl's decision to play cricket easier, we want to do.” “One of the objectives of the ICC is to look at ways in which we can inspire as many women and girls as possible to play cricket,” he added. The AI ​​tool allows players to filter out not only offensive words but also personal attacks specific to each individual, ensuring a supportive environment. South African goalkeeper Sinalo Jafta, who has suffered severe online abuse, is now finding support through the AI ​​tool. Previously, she relied on family members to delete offensive comments, but with automatic moderation, she hopes players will feel more comfortable sharing content. “That protection means a lot to me because players can share their lives with the world without the fear of being judged or criticized,” she said. “I'm looking forward to seeing the changes, people just being free and players just being able to show the world who they really are.” Female cricketers can sign up for the service until the end of 2025, and a report will soon assess the possibility of expanding it to male players. “We wanted to do a trial and see how it goes and we'll put together a report,” Bradshaw said. “Then we will see if there is a demand for it among the male players.” This article was generated from an automated feed from a news agency without any changes to the text.

