Hockey moved up one spot to fourth in the NFHCA Coaches Poll





The Saint Joseph's hockey team moved up one spot to fourth in the latest Penn Monto/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division I Coaches Poll, released Tuesday. The ranking is the latest in a series of program records the Hawks have set this season; before 2024, the program record for highest poll was number 8. Saint Joseph's defeated La Salle 3-0 in the only game of the weekend to finish the regular season 15-3. The Hawks defeated the Explorers 19-1 in another dominant defensive performance; center back Julia Duffhuis As a result, he was named Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. The top three in the poll remained static, with Northwestern at the top of the rankings, followed closely by North Carolina. Virginia remained at No. 3; the Hawks claimed a 5–2 victory over the Cavaliers on October 13. Maryland rounds out the top five. Other Hawk opponents in the poll include Duke, which held steady at #6; The three teams beating the Hawks this season are all in the next team tier, with UConn at 10th, Harvard 11th and UMass at 15th, all holding on to their rankings from a week ago. Local rival Drexel climbed two spots to #17 after winning the CAA regular season title; the Hawks also held the Dragons to just one shot in a 4-0 blanking at Ellen Ryan Field on October 20. The Hawks are seeded second in the Atlantic 10 Championship, held this week at Ellen Ryan Field. Saint Joseph's meets third-seeded Richmond on Thursday at 2 p.m., with the winner advancing to the championship game on Saturday at noon.

