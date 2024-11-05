



Anuj Soni and Anusha Kutumbale were among the top buys at the recently concluded auction for the Madhya Pradesh leg of the second edition of Prime Table Tennis, scheduled to take place in December 2024. A total of 56 players were picked up by eight teams as the domestic table tennis tournament will enter the state of Madhya Pradesh for the first time after the inaugural edition, which is concentrated in Maharashtra. The first leg of the tournament will take place between December 13 and 15 at the Abhay Prashal Club in Indore, after which the bandwagon will move to Maharashtra for the second leg, which will take place in January 2025. Each team went to the auction with the aim of filling their quota of seven players, between the age group of 11-60. The eight teams that participated in the auction are: Clippers, Ninja, SensaTTion, Spartans, Thunderbolt, Yodhas, Lion Warrior and King Pong. Top Buys from Madhya Pradesh PTT Auction Anuj Soni from the Rookie Boy category was the best buy of the auction, collecting a whopping 43,00,000 auction points and was acquired by the Lion Warriors. Anusha Kutumbale from the Marquee Women category was bought by Clippers for 38,00,000 auction points, the second highest purchase in the auction. Himani Chaturvedi is the third highest auction purchase, with SensaTTions buying her for 31,00,000 auction points. She also belongs to the Marquee Women category. Pankaj Kumar is the highest buy in the Marquee Men category, bought by Clippers for 30,00,000 auction points. Moreover, Mradhul Joshi and Aaradhya Rajpoot fetched the most prizes from the Scoutee Boy and Scoutee Girl categories, both bought by Spartans and Thunderbolts respectively. Star players from every category of PTT-MP Now that the auctions are over, here are the star players from each category: Party Tent Men: Shivam Solanki Party Tent Ladies: Anusha Kutumbale Protective Boy: Shourya Bhagia Novice boy: Anuj Soni Sensible: Santosh Khirwadkar Scoutee boy: Vansh Chouhan Scoutee girl: Zakia Sultan Bhavya Rao is also the expected future champion. About Prime Table Tennis Prime Table Tennis is a domestic table tennis league that started its first edition in Maharashtra in 2022 and is back in 2024 with its second edition. A major change in the second edition is the expansion of the national competition to Madhya Pradesh, with the aim of increasing access to high-quality table tennis competitions for the state's rowers. With the fast-growing nature of the sport and its popularity in the country, PTT's CEO Abhishek Jain believes the league has the potential to become India's premier national league, attracting top talent from across the country and abroad. “We aim to establish Prime Table Tennis as the leading table tennis league in India by continuously improving the player experience and increasing fan engagement. In the long term, we want to develop the PTT into a world-class league that not only nurtures national talent, but also attracts international players,” he said in an earlier interaction with The Bridge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thebridge.in/table-tennis/prime-table-tennis-mp-leg-auction-shivam-solanki-anusha-kutumbale-50516 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos