2024 Toyota Tundra: Stacking

By Steve Schutz

The Toyota Tundra is a full-size pickup built in America – in San Antonio, actually – and designed to compete with the Chevrolet Silverado and Ford F150. Believe it or not, it has been produced continuously since 1999 and continues to compete with the 'big boys'.

It should be noted that while the Tundra does indeed compete with Ford and Chevy, it still has a long way to go before it's “there.” Here's what I mean: In 2023, Toyota only moved 125,185 Tundra pickups, while Ford sold more than 700,000 F-Series trucks and Chevy found buyers for more than 400,000 Silverados, so Toyota still has a long way to go before they are fully competitive with their American competitors. I think that's because full-size pickup buyers are more brand loyal than sedan, SUV, or crossover customers, and I would add that Ford and Chevrolet, together with their dealers, have figured out how to consistently get their pickup buyers give them what they want.

Interestingly, before Toyota called their full-size pickup the Tundra, it was the T100. In the late 1990s they actually planned to call the successor the T150, but Ford strongly objected and Toyota changed the name to Tundra.

Since breaking into the full-size pickup market has historically been difficult for foreign brands (Nissan just discontinued the big Titan after two decades!), Toyota has been smart and patient.

For starters, they decided to build the Tundra in the United States instead of Japan. And not just the US, but Texas. Texas loves big pickup trucks, so manufacturing Tundras was a smart move because a lot of plumbers, home builders, contractors, drywallers, ranchers, farmers, electricians, etc. etc. etc. want to buy a pickup built by dudes like them.

I assume all readers understand that the Tundra is about the same size as the aforementioned F150 and Silverado and has a similar engine and transmission.

The thing about full-size pickups that's different from most other vehicles is that they go from similar basics to almost anything you want. In other words, once you've chosen a truck and its engine, each brand will allow, or encourage, you to choose from many different options and configurations until you find the truck that's just right for you. Whether you need something to haul your junk to the dump, or a truck that can carry four guys, lawn mowers, rakes and weed eaters, or you're a city lover who wants a Lexus in the form of a pickup, Ford Chevy , Ram and Toyota will sell you that, and it's probably already on the dealer's lot.

For the record, the Tundra offers three powertrain options, all of which are based on a 3.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine. In the base SR model, the engine produces 348 hp, while higher-trim Tundras produce 389 hp, and the third option is a 473-hp hybrid. All use a nice 10-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive Tundras come in a part-time configuration, but there is no full-time AWD system like that offered in competing trucks.

Driving the Tundra is a pleasant experience because Toyota, like its competitors, focuses on ride comfort, and the long wheelbase and soft-sprung suspension combine to make the Tundra really good on the highway. So good, in fact, that despite driving for two hours on the highway through a heavy thunderstorm, I felt completely comfortable and safe.

I always think the same thing when I drive a full-size pickup: highway driving is great, zipping around town is fine, and parking sucks.

The Tundra's interior is nice, and the Capstone version of my top-of-the-line car featured semi-aniline leather upholstery, walnut interior trim, acoustically laminated side windows and a head-up display. Analog gauges and a small driver information screen are standard, but higher trim levels like the one I drove include a larger (and better) 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Double Cab Tundras are available with an 8-foot or 8-foot bed, while the longer Crew Cab (CrewMax) is only available with 6- or 6-foot beds. Opting for the shorter cab doesn't affect front-row comfort, but it reduces rear-seat legroom from 41.6 inches in the CrewMax to just 33.3 inches in the Double Cab.

The 2024 Toyota Tundra is a really good pickup that, in my opinion, should sell for about the same amount as Ford and Chevy. It's just as good and adds excellent Toyota quality and resale value to the mix.

Plus, it's made right here in America, which is cool.

Stephen Schutz has covered the automotive world for over 30 years as a syndicated writer and podcast host. Read his monthly column in De Cricket.