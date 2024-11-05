Predicting the 12-team College Football Playoff selection committee's initial rankings





The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night (7 p.m. ET), and once again I'll use my projection model to try to predict how the selection committee will rank the teams each week. I studied metrics that have been rated by the committee in the past, and after some guessing and checking, I found a formula that tested well against the actual rankings. There are some caveats, the biggest of which is that this is the first year of the 12-team Playoff and I'm using data from the four-team era. Will the criteria change? We'll find out. Additionally, the committee members change from year to year, and I don't know if different people will change what is valued. But I'm pretty sure the changes won't be drastic and the formula I came up with will probably be pretty accurate. Here's what I expect Tuesday's rankings to be: Expected CFP Top 25 after week 10 Rank Team File SOS AP poll 1 9-0 38 1 2 7-1 3 2 3 7-1 22 3 4 9-0 65 4 5 7-1 78 5 6 7-1 30 6 7 9-0 82 8 8 7-1 59 7 9 8-0 62 9 10 7-1 35 10 11 6-2 2 11 12 8-1 46 13 13 6-2 12 14 14 7-1 83 12 15 7-2 14 15 16 7-2 50 16 17 7-1 74 17 18 6-2 51 19 19 8-0 131 18 20 7-1 79 20 21 7-2 49 22 22 6-2 55 21 23 7-1 84 23 24 6-3 11 25 25 6-3 18 24 Next five: Missouri, South Carolina, UNLV, Arizona State, Tulane Biggest question: What to do with Notre Dame? There's a pretty big unknown at Notre Dame considering its home game loss to Northern Illinois, which is probably the biggest upset we've seen from a contender since the CFP started in 2014. I'm not sure exactly how the committee will punish the Fighting Irish for That. So I decided to experiment, because my model is quite optimistic about where the Irish will rank at the end of the season, with an 88 percent chance of making the bracket. What if I count the Northern Illinois loss as a 1.5 loss and see how that changes Notre Dame's rankings? This is mostly projection and could be completely off base, but some seem to think Notre Dame will be severely punished, especially if they lose another game. Notre Dame's current projected ranking with just one loss is 10th; with this additional penalty it would drop to 11th place. So not a big drop in the rankings, but clearly in the bubble. I think the AP Poll (No. 10) punished Notre Dame for the loss, while the Coaches Poll (No. 8) was a little more forgiving. What will the CFP committee do? I suspect it follows the lead of the AP polls and ranks the Irish lower than the coaches. GO DEEPER 2024 College Football Playoff Projections: Indiana's rise continues as Clemson bows out What the 12-team bracket would look like The bracket below is based on the selection committee's expected rankings for November 5. Find my forecasts for the final bracket here. (Illustration: Dan Goldfarb / The Athletics; photos: Peter Joneleit, Michael Miller, Rich von Biberstein / Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5898530/2024/11/05/college-football-playoff-first-rankings-predictions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos